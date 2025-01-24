Voices For Change Ft. Jodi Norman, From Foster Care And Shifts At McDonald's, To Leading Partner And Lawyer (Podcast)

self

Growing up in the U.K. foster care system and working night shifts at McDonald's had a huge impact on Jodi Norman and her journey to become a lawyer and partner.

In the latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance, A&O Shearman's global DE&I ambassador, sits down with Jodi, META DE&I partner and regional head of financial regulatory, filmed in our Abu Dhabi office.

Discover Jodi's incredible journey – a story of resilience, authenticity, and the transformative power of support. Jodi reflects on her childhood and background, her hopes in sharing her personal story, and how she is contributing to a culture where everyone belongs.

Voices for Change by A&O Shearman builds a community of inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin Farrance, our global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews colleagues and clients about their personal stories, commitment to DE&I and advice for others to learn from. Stay up to date with new episodes every month.

