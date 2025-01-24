ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Voices For Change Ft. Jodi Norman, From Foster Care And Shifts At McDonald's, To Leading Partner And Lawyer (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
Growing up in the U.K. foster care system and working night shifts at McDonald's had a huge impact on Jodi Norman and her journey to become a lawyer and partner.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jodi Norman and Justin Farrance
In the latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance, A&O Shearman's global DE&I ambassador, sits down with Jodi, META DE&I partner and regional head of financial regulatory, filmed in our Abu Dhabi office.

Discover Jodi's incredible journey – a story of resilience, authenticity, and the transformative power of support. Jodi reflects on her childhood and background, her hopes in sharing her personal story, and how she is contributing to a culture where everyone belongs.

Voices for Change by A&O Shearman builds a community of inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin Farrance, our global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews colleagues and clients about their personal stories, commitment to DE&I and advice for others to learn from. Stay up to date with new episodes every month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jodi Norman
Jodi Norman
Photo of Justin Farrance
Justin Farrance
