ARTICLE
1 November 2024

Black History Month - Exploring Black Recruitment In The Legal Sector (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
As part of Black History Month, we are pleased to publish a podcast conversation between Raphael Mokades from Rare Recruitment and Steph Lee, Partner, Dispute Resolution...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Stephanie Lee
Authors

As part of Black History Month, we are pleased to publish a podcast conversation between Raphael Mokades from Rare Recruitment and Steph Lee, Partner, Dispute Resolution, on the topic of Black recruitment in the legal sector.

We hope you find the conversation to be thought provoking and informative and we are grateful to both Raph and Steph for participating.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephanie Lee
Stephanie Lee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More