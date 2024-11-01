Black History Month - Exploring Black Recruitment In The Legal Sector (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
As part of Black History Month, we are pleased to publish a
podcast conversation between Raphael Mokades from Rare
Recruitment and Steph Lee, Partner, Dispute Resolution, on the
topic of Black recruitment in the legal sector.
We hope you find the conversation to be thought provoking and
informative and we are grateful to both Raph and Steph for
participating.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.