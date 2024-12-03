All In A Day's Work: Introduction To Disability Discrimination (Podcast)

In this episode Jo Boxhall and Alex Harper are running through an introduction to disability discrimination under UK law. They're looking at what it means to be "disabled" for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, what types of discrimination can be claimed and what obligations or duties employers might have in respect of their employees.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: Introduction to Disability Discrimination

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.