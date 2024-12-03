ARTICLE
3 December 2024

All In A Day's Work: Introduction To Disability Discrimination (Podcast)

This episode of The Legal Room UK covers disability discrimination under the UK's Equality Act 2010, explaining what qualifies as a disability, types of discrimination, and employer obligations toward employees with disabilities.
In this episode Jo Boxhall and Alex Harper are running through an introduction to disability discrimination under UK law. They're looking at what it means to be "disabled" for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, what types of discrimination can be claimed and what obligations or duties employers might have in respect of their employees.

