6 November 2024

All In A Day's Work: Preventing Sexual Harassment With A Standalone Policy (Podcast)

The new October 2024 employer duty to prevent sexual harassment emphasizes the importance of a standalone policy to ensure compliance and proactive workplace safeguards.
With the new positive duty for employers to prevent sexual harassment which came into force on 26 October 2024, Alex Harper and Matt Jenkin are discussing the important role that a standalone sexual harassment policy is likely to play in demonstrating compliance with these new obligations.

