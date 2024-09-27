New Duty To Prevent Sexual Harassment In The Workplace

We all want to work in a harassment-free environment – but sexual harassment still happens far too often. What can and should employers do to prevent it?
Here is how we can help:
Training
We have a number of courses available:
- Preventing sexual harassment (leaders & managers)
- Preventing sexual harassment (all staff)
- E-learning course: Online version for all staff, with optional manager module
- Allyship training: In-person session on being an active bystander
For more information on training options, please contact our
Head of Client Training, Lucy Hendley, or see our training brochure here.
Consultancy services
We offer a range of consultancy services to help you identify and address risks within your business, including:
- Template survey: Pre-written survey to help identify risk areas in your business
- Survey management & analysis: Custom-designed survey with analysis and recommendations
- In-person consultancy: Senior HR consultant to review, prioritize, and create an action plan
For more information please contact our Head of HR Consultancy,
Lisa
Farthing, or see our HR consultancy page.
Risk and impact assessment
Template risk and impact assessment: a template that you can use as a starting point to develop your own assessment of risks and control measures.
- Contracts and policies
- Policy review – a thorough review of your existing sexual harassment and related policies, ensuring they are robust and comprehensive, and that they meet the requirements of the new duty.
- Contract review – advice on your employment contracts and commercial agreements to ensure that both your own people and third parties who you deal with are required to comply with the new duty.
Advice and guidance
- Advice on the new duty – we can provide you with detailed advice on how to prevent sexual harassment, as well as comprehensive guidance and support if the worst happens and you are facing a serious complaint.
- Guardians programme - we can help you to set this up as an effective way to make sure your people feel able to speak up about sexual harassment. The programme trains members of staff to act as a Guardians – trusted individuals who can act as sounding board for colleagues who have something that they might want to share and who can signpost support available within your business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.