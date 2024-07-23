ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Understanding Your Rights As A Gender-questioning, Gender Diverse, Non-binary, Or Transgender Student At University

IB
IBB Law

Contributor

IBB Law logo
IBB Law, a leading firm in the Thames Valley, West London, and Home Counties, is recognized for its top-ranked teams and individuals. With a strategic location near Heathrow, IBB supports businesses regionally and across the UK. Its Private Client teams assist high-net-worth individuals and families through major life events, offering expert advice on complex emotional and financial matters. IBB holds ISO 9001 and Lexcel accreditations, ensuring rigorous quality standards and carries professional indemnity insurance for clients' peace of mind.
Explore
University life presents unique challenges for trans, non-binary, and gender-questioning students, protected under the Equality Act 2010 and the Gender Recognition Act 2004. Universities must prevent discrimination, advance equality, and foster good relations.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Victoria Denis
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

University life marks a significant period of personal growth and academic achievement. For trans, non-binary, and gender-questioning students, it can also present unique challenges, some of which may intersect with their legal rights.

The Equality Act 2010 protects students from discrimination and provides protection on the basis of their sexuality and gender identity, amongst other protected characteristics.

At the heart of a universities' duties toward LGBTQ+ students is a Public Sector Equality Duty (enshrined within the Equality Act 2010) which requires them, as public bodies, to:

  • Put an end to unlawful behaviour, such as discrimination, harassment, and victimisation
  • Advance equal opportunities between people who have protected characteristics and those who do not
  • Foster good relations between people who have a protected characteristic and those who do not

The Gender Recognition Act 2004 provides full legal recognition for binary trans people. Whilst there is no formalised legal recognition of non-binary people, recent case law has recognised non-binary people by the Equality Act under the 'gender reassignment' protected characteristic.

The Equality Act protects against direct and indirect discrimination, harassment, and victimisation.

Direct discrimination happens when you have been treated worse than another person in a similar situation because you are trans or non-binary.

Indirect discrimination happens when your university has a specific policy or way of operating that puts trans or non-binary students at a disadvantage.

Harassment is when someone humiliates, degrades, or offends you for being trans or non-binary.

Victimisation is when you are treated poorly because you complained of being discriminated against on the basis of your gender identity. This could also occur if you are supporting someone who has made a complaint of discrimination on these grounds.

How do I protect myself from discrimination, harassment, or victimisation at university?

  1. Familiarise yourself with your university's equality, diversity, and inclusion policies. It is crucial to understand what consequences, if any, carry with particular offences, and what measures your university has in place to safeguard you.
  2. Report any incidents of discrimination or harassment, including dates, times, locations, and witnesses. Keep a detailed record of the incidents and any communications. Know that you have the right to a prompt and equitable resolution.
  3. Maintain connections with friends, family, and community members outside of university, and seek support when you are having a difficult time. Having a community is crucial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Victoria Denis
Victoria Denis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More