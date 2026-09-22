UK Expansion: Unpacked – A Practical Guide To Building A UK Presence | Data Protection (Podcast)

We are a hub for litigation, transactions and advice. We don’t work to billing targets, ensuring clients gets the right combination of experts. It’s a rare approach defining the quality of our advice. We recruit inquisitive minds, many with science and technology backgrounds. We are Bristows, seeing things differently for those shaping tomorrow.
Expanding into the UK market requires careful navigation of data protection regulations that extend beyond the GDPR. This podcast episode explores essential UK privacy considerations, from the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 to cookies and electronic marketing requirements that overseas businesses must understand when establishing operations in the UK.