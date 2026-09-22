UK Expansion: Unpacked – A Practical Guide To Building A UK Presence | Data Protection (Podcast)

Expanding into the UK? There’s more to data protection than just the GDPR.

In the latest episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked, host Sam Munday is joined by Jamie Drucker to explore the key UK data protection considerations for overseas businesses setting up in the UK.

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From the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 to cookies and electronic marketing, they unpack what businesses need to know when navigating the UK privacy landscape.

Listen to the latest episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked to get up to speed on the essentials for a successful UK launch.

Catch up on the entire series.