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22 September 2026

UK Expansion: Unpacked – A Practical Guide To Building A UK Presence | Data Protection (Podcast)

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Expanding into the UK market requires careful navigation of data protection regulations that extend beyond the GDPR. This podcast episode explores essential UK privacy considerations, from the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 to cookies and electronic marketing requirements that overseas businesses must understand when establishing operations in the UK.
United Kingdom Privacy
Samuel Munday and Jamie Drucker

Expanding into the UK? There’s more to data protection than just the GDPR.

In the latest episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked, host Sam Munday is joined by Jamie Drucker to explore the key UK data protection considerations for overseas businesses setting up in the UK.

From the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 to cookies and electronic marketing, they unpack what businesses need to know when navigating the UK privacy landscape.

Listen to the latest episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked to get up to speed on the essentials for a successful UK launch.

Catch up on the entire series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Samuel Munday
Samuel Munday
Photo of Jamie Drucker
Jamie Drucker
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