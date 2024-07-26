New Statutory Safeguarding Guidance: Keeping Children Safe In Education 2024

The Department for Education's updated "Keeping Children Safe in Education" guidance, effective September 2024, introduces key changes to enhance safeguarding practices in schools and colleges, including updated definitions, early help emphasis, and compliance with data protection laws.

Updated guidance for schools, colleges and academy trusts from 1 September 2024

The Department for Education (DfE) has released an updated draft of the statutory safeguarding guidance, "Keeping Children Safe in Education" (KCSIE), set to be implemented in September 2024. This guidance is essential for all schools and colleges in England, outlining measures to safeguard and promote the welfare of children under 18.

The updated guidance includes several significant changes and clarifications aimed at enhancing safeguarding practices within schools and colleges. These changes align with the "Working Together to Safeguard Children 2023" framework and address new and emerging risks to children's safety.

Part 1: Safeguarding Information for All Staff

Definition Update: The definition of 'safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children' has been amended to reflect the updated "Working Together to Safeguard Children 2023." This definition now includes "providing help and support to meet the needs of the children as soon as problems emerge."

The definition of 'safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children' has been amended to reflect the updated "Working Together to Safeguard Children 2023." This definition now includes "providing help and support to meet the needs of the children as soon as problems emerge." Early Help: this section has been revised to emphasise the importance of early intervention. Children who have experienced multiple suspensions, and who are at risk of being permanently excluded or who are attending Alternative Provision or a Pupil Referral Unit are added to the list of those who may need early help. Additionally, the inclusion of family members in prison has been updated to refer to children with a "parent or carer in custody." This change underscores the importance of recognising various circumstances that may necessitate early help for children.

this section has been revised to emphasise the importance of early intervention. Children who have experienced multiple suspensions, and who are at risk of being permanently excluded or who are attending Alternative Provision or a Pupil Referral Unit are added to the list of those who may need early help. Additionally, the inclusion of family members in prison has been updated to refer to children with a "parent or carer in custody." This change underscores the importance of recognising various circumstances that may necessitate early help for children. Abuse and Neglect: The term "exploitation" has been added to the paragraphs concerning abuse and neglect to highlight the risks of harm both inside and outside the home and school environments.

The term "exploitation" has been added to the paragraphs concerning abuse and neglect to highlight the risks of harm both inside and outside the home and school environments. Indicators of Abuse and Neglect: the updated guidance includes additional text about the impact of witnessing or experiencing domestic violence.

the updated guidance includes additional text about the impact of witnessing or experiencing domestic violence. Safeguarding Issues: terminology referencing 'deliberately missing education' is updated to 'unexplainable and/or persistent absences from education.'

Part 2: The Management of Safeguarding

Data Protection: A new paragraph on the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR ensures compliance with data protection requirements.

A new paragraph on the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR ensures compliance with data protection requirements. Alternative Provision: the updated guidance clarifies that schools remain responsible for pupils placed in alternative provision.

the updated guidance clarifies that schools remain responsible for pupils placed in alternative provision. Supporting SEN and Disabled Children: Additional links are included to NSPCC advice on protecting children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Additional links are included to NSPCC advice on protecting children with special educational needs and disabilities. Gender Questioning: The updated guidance includes amended provisions for supporting children who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or questioning their gender. This section emphasises the importance of providing appropriate support to these children while recognising that the guidance in this area is still under review pending the outcome of consultation. This section addresses the sensitive nature of supporting children who may be questioning their gender and underscores the need for schools to stay updated with the latest guidance once it is finalised.

Part 5: Child-on-Child Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment

Early Help: Revised guidelines on early help to reflect the "Working Together to Safeguard Children 2023" framework.

Annex B: Further Information

Children and the Court System: This section now includes links to age-appropriate guides to support children involved in the court system.

This section now includes links to age-appropriate guides to support children involved in the court system. Prevent Duty Guidance: Minimal changes have been made to clarify schools' responsibilities in preventing radicalisation.

Annex C: Role of the Designated Safeguarding Lead

Information Sharing: Further guidance is included on holding and sharing information, emphasising the rationale behind decision-making processes.

Schools and colleges must integrate these updates into their safeguarding policies by 1 September 2024. This includes updating training programs, revising policy documents, and ensuring all staff are informed of the new requirements.

