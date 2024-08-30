What Is An INTERPOL Purple Notice?

The INTERPOL Red Notice receives significant attention in the media, both positive and negative. However, this is not the only notice that INTERPOL can issue.

The Red Notice, while not an arrest warrant itself, is a valuable tool that help international jurisdictions with locating, detaining and returning individuals suspected of criminal activity.

However, it still faces criticism. As we discussed in a previous article, the focus at INTERPOL's General Assembly in Vienna last year, attended by more than a thousand police and law enforcement officers, was on ensuring proper checks are in place to prevent the misuse of the Red Notice.

There are various other notices that can be issued by INTERPOL, one of which is the Purple Notice, used to seek or provide information about criminal practices, objects, devices, or hiding places of criminals. This article the Purple Notice in more detail.

What is the purpose of a Purple Notice?

The INTERPOL Purple Notice requests or provides information about criminals' methods of operation, objects, gadgets, and hiding tactics. Purple Notices are not arrest warrants.

In short, Purple Notices are normally issued when INTERPOL believes that the person in question is involved in criminal activity but there is not enough evidence for a Red Notice.

Who can issue a Purple Notice?

Purple Notices are issued by INTERPOL.

Who do Purple Notices usually refer to?

Purple Notices often refer to criminal groups or organised gangs.

What crimes do Purple Notices usually refer to?

Purple Notices may include cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organised crime.

Who can request that a Purple Notice be issued?

Any INTERPOL member country can request the issuance of a Purple Notice.

Who is able to access a Purple Notice?

INTERPOL publishes Purple Notices on its website, accessible to all member countries. However, if you are the subject of an INTERPOL Purple Notice or want to check whether a Purple Notice has been issued, you can contact INTERPOL to enquire about any information they may have on file about you. It is recommended to seek legal expertise before you engage in communication with INTERPOL.

