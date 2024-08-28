INTERPOL Notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing law enforcement in 196 member countries to share crime-related information.

While the INTERPOL Red Notice receives a lot of attention from the press, it is not the only notice that INTERPOL can issue. There is also a multitude of notices that can be issued by INTERPOL, which we have explored in previous blogs.

In terms of notices which are still under consideration, INTERPOL introduced the concept of the Silver Notice in a bid to tackle money laundering and illicit financial flows. This notice intends to enhance global efforts against economic crime, making it significantly harder for criminals to launder money. The INTERPOL Assembly has recently approved the launch of a pilot to test the Silver Notice and Diffusion.

The introduction is part of the launch of INTERPOL's Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, which we have discussed in previous blogs:

Interpol Enhances Transnational Financial Crime-fighting Capabilities – Individuals And Corporates Beware. – Gherson LLP

Interpol and Financial Crime in 2022 – 2023 – Gherson LLP

What would be the purpose of a Silver Notice?

A Silver Notice would be used as a means to "track the offenders, terrorist financers and others who are using virtual currencies like bitcoin to move and store illicit funds, out of the reach of law enforcement and other authorities".

We have previously written about INTERPOL's efforts to coordinate against digital assets crime.

INTERPOL develops specialist cryptoasset team to coordinate globally against digital assets crime – Gherson LLP

Who could issue a Silver Notice?

Silver Notices would be issued by INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organisation).

Could Silver Notices be unjustly issued?

Like most notices, it would be possible for Silver Notices to be unjustly issued. If a Silver Notice is inappropriately issued, it could have significant impact on the individual's property and livelihood.

As always, it is recommended that legal expertise is sought before you engage in communication with INTERPOL.

How Gherson can help

Those who fear that they may be subject to INTERPOL measures, including a Red, Blue, Orange, Green, Purple, Special (INTERPOL – United Nations Security Council) or Yellow Notice, should take heed.

Indeed, Gherson Solicitors continue to receive requests for expert advice and assistance from those who fear they may have outstanding financial issues arising. That advice tackles:

How to best approach a possible INTERPOL notice; Preparing for potential criminal proceedings / an extradition request; Preparing for a situation where a civil matter or commercial dispute could be used to initiate bogus criminal proceedings; and Even exploring the possibility of instigating civil litigation proceedings to recover any misappropriated assets.

Gherson have previously written a series of blogs designed to assist those who fear they might be subject to INTERPOL measures (including a Blue and a Red Notice):

What is an INTERPOL Yellow Notice?

What is an INTERPOL-United Nations Security Council Special Notice?

What is an INTERPOL Purple Notice?

What is an INTERPOL Green Notice and can it be challenged?

What is an INTERPOL Orange Notice and can it be challenged?

What is the purpose of an INTERPOL Blue Notice, and can it be challenged?

What is an INTERPOL Blue Notice?

INTERPOL and Red Notice Challenges

How to Remove an INTERPOL Red Notice

INTERPOL Red Notices and Extradition

How do I know if I am subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.