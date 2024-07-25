The King's Speech introduced the Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill, aiming to reduce court delays, enhance victim support, and impose stricter measures on sex offenders, with expected reforms welcomed by charities and experts.

Last week, Parliament was opened with the King's Speech, an age-old tradition where the Monarch reads a speech prepared by the government, outlining their legislative agenda. Among the 40 bills proposed in year's address was the introduction of the Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill, reflecting the government's manifesto commitment to "deliver a justice system that puts the needs of victims first."

Key Provisions of the Bill

The Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill includes several key measures designed to enhance the efficiency and fairness of the justice system:

Reducing Court Delays:

Associate Prosecutors: The bill proposes enabling Associate Prosecutors to handle appropriate cases, thereby easing the caseload of the courts.

FastTracking Rape Cases: Rape cases will be fasttracked to specialist courts at every Crown Court, addressing significant delays that have adversely impacted victims. Support for Victims:

Victim's Commissioner: The role of the Victim's Commissioner will be expanded to better oversee services for crime victims. This enhancement aims to bolster the Commissioner's capacity to hold the justice system accountable for addressing victims' needs. Protective Measures for Children:

Individuals convicted of child sex offences will face limitations on their parental responsibilities.

Convicted sex offenders, even those whose crimes are not childrelated, will encounter restrictions on their ability to change their names, preventing them from evading accountability. Mandatory Sentencing Attendance:

Offenders will now be required to attend their sentencing hearings. This measure ensures that victims and the families of deceased victims can witness the perpetrators facing justice. Farah Naz, a relative of Zara Aleena who was murdered in June 2022, highlighted the importance of this change, noting that the absence of the perpetrator during sentencing felt like "a slap in the face" for her family.

Response from Charities and Experts

The bill has been welcomed by various charities and experts who recognise the pressing need for these reforms. Professor Katrin Hohl, an Independent Adviser to the Rape Review, conducted a survey revealing that the primary reason victims withdraw their cases is the negative mental health impact exacerbated by court delays. The proposed fast-tracking of rape cases directly addresses this critical issue.

Solace Women's Aid and other advocacy groups have also praised the bill's provisions. However, they caution that sustained investment in specialist women's services is essential to ensure that survivors receive the necessary support and that the reforms achieve their intended impact.

