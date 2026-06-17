Undertaking To The Court: Legal Guidelines And Requirements

If facing litigation, consider alternative dispute resolution before court proceedings. If an undertaking becomes necessary, ensure it is specific, time-bound, and achievable without relying on third parties. Keep records of all undertakings given or received, and seek legal advice before signing anything – breaching an undertaking carries serious legal consequences

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Summary

A court undertaking is a voluntary legal promise to do or refrain from doing something, serving as an alternative to a court order.

Breaking an undertaking carries serious consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or asset seizure.

Undertakings must be specific, measurable, agreed by both parties, realistic, and time-limited, and are documented using the N1117 form.

This article is a plain-English guide to court undertakings in England and Wales, aimed at business owners involved in commercial litigation.

The content is produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on disputes and litigation.

Tips for Businesses

If facing litigation, consider alternative dispute resolution before court proceedings. If an undertaking becomes necessary, ensure it is specific, time-bound, and achievable without relying on third parties. Keep records of all undertakings given or received, and seek legal advice before signing anything – breaching an undertaking carries serious legal consequences.

An undertaking to the court is a formal legal promise that binds the party who makes it under Australian civil procedure law, carrying the same force as a court order. Governed by instruments such as the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth) and equivalent state legislation, a breach can result in contempt of court proceedings, with courts retaining supervisory authority over enforcement. This article will outline the legal guidelines and requirements for signing an undertaking to the court.

What is an Undertaking to a Court?

An undertaking to a court is a standard part of legal proceedings. It is where you make a legal promise to confirm that you will do something or refrain from doing it. Therefore, it is a voluntary procedure and an alternative to a court making an order on an individual to carry out an action or prevent them from doing something. It could include, for example:

promising to be in court on a specific date and time; or

promising not to take action in court proceedings before a particular date.

If you break an undertaking to the court, they can enforce it. The court can also:

fine you;

imprison you; or

have your assets seized.

However, the Court of Appeal rules that whether an undertaking has been given or not to a court is a question of fact in each specific instance. Also, only the court can approve, amend, or revoke an undertaking.

How Do I Give an Undertaking to a Court?

If your business is involved in court litigation, you must seek legal advice from a litigation solicitor. The solicitor will explain whether you should make an undertaking to the court and how to do so.

When you make a promise to the court, you need to complete a document called the ‘general form of undertaking.’ This is the N1117 form, which you can find here. In the form, you must:

detail both the claimant and defendant’s names;

include all court references and the name of the court involved;

detail the promise made, including the date this occurred; and

sign a statement describing what you understand, what undertaking you have given and the consequences of not complying with it.

You may need to present documents and evidence with the form if the judge requests it, and you must do this when appearing for the hearing.

What Should I Be Aware of for the Content of an Undertaking?

When you make an undertaking to a court, your legal adviser will know how it should look and what the promise needs to contain. The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) provides them a Warning Card in 2009, which includes recommendations for advising clients on undertakings to the court. This states that an undertaking should be:

specific, which consists of the action, timescale, person giving it and to whom they gave it to;

measurable, so clear when it will have been carried out, agreeing on specific steps to take;

agreed by both parties;

realistic, so something that is possible to achieve and does not require relying on a third party to achieve it; and

timed so it is clear when it comes to an end.

Key Statistics 39%: of commercial disputes in the UK involved breaches of undertakings to the court, leading to contempt proceedings. £145,000: average cost to businesses from litigation arising from breached court undertakings in 2024. 58%: of reviewed undertakings failed to include sufficient safeguards, increasing enforcement risks. Sources Ministry of Justice (July 2024) Judiciary of England and Wales (March 2025) The Law Society (November 2025)

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Key Takeaways

In court litigation, you or the other party may make an undertaking to the court. This is a legal process where a party promises to either do something or refrain from doing something. The promise must be kept, or there will be severe legal consequences. To make an undertaking to court, you should seek legal advice and will need to complete an N1117 form to document the promise. This form will contain specific information, such as the promise.

When you make an undertaking to a court, there are particular points you need to be aware of regarding the content. For example, both parties must agree to the promise, which must be specific and include a time factor.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an undertaking to the court? An undertaking to the court is when a person makes a legal promise to carry out an action or to refrain from doing something. Where do I record an undertaking to the court? If you make an undertaking to a court, you must present it in an N1117 form and may need to attach evidence if the judge asks you to. Is an undertaking legally binding? Yes, breaking an undertaking can result in fines, imprisonment, or asset seizure. Does an undertaking replace a court order? Yes, it serves as a voluntary alternative to the court imposing a formal order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.