UPCOMING WEBINAR: Preparing For 2026: What Your Business Needs To Know

Is your UK business ready for the legal and regulatory changes coming in 2026?
Strong legal and financial foundations will be essential to make the most of new growth opportunities.
Join us for our free webinar, Preparing for 2026: What Your Business Needs to Know, with LegalVision's Co-Head of Legal, Robert Nay. He'll walk through the key updates and actions you should take now.
You'll learn:
- Your 2026 data and privacy compliance commitments
- Upcoming Companies House verification requirements
- Consumer law changes affecting how you sell and communicate
- Whether your client and team contracts are fit for purpose in 2026
Event Details:
When: Thursday, 18 December, 11 am GMT
Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/preparing-for-2026-what-your-business-needs-to-know-mondaq.html
Can't attend? Register and receive the recording!
