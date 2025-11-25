ARTICLE
25 November 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Preparing For 2026: What Your Business Needs To Know

LegalVision

Contributor

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
Join LegalVision's Robert Nay for their upcoming informative webinar.
Robert Nay
Is your UK business ready for the legal and regulatory changes coming in 2026?

Strong legal and financial foundations will be essential to make the most of new growth opportunities.

Join us for our free webinar, Preparing for 2026: What Your Business Needs to Know, with LegalVision's Co-Head of Legal, Robert Nay. He'll walk through the key updates and actions you should take now.

You'll learn:

  • Your 2026 data and privacy compliance commitments
  • Upcoming Companies House verification requirements
  • Consumer law changes affecting how you sell and communicate
  • Whether your client and team contracts are fit for purpose in 2026

Event Details:

When: Thursday, 18 December, 11 am GMT

Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/preparing-for-2026-what-your-business-needs-to-know-mondaq.html

Can't attend? Register and receive the recording!

#uklaw #ukbiz #businesslaw #regulatory

Robert Nay
