UPCOMING WEBINAR: Preparing For 2026: What Your Business Needs To Know

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Is your UK business ready for the legal and regulatory changes coming in 2026?

Strong legal and financial foundations will be essential to make the most of new growth opportunities.

Join us for our free webinar, Preparing for 2026: What Your Business Needs to Know, with LegalVision's Co-Head of Legal, Robert Nay. He'll walk through the key updates and actions you should take now.

You'll learn:

Your 2026 data and privacy compliance commitments

Upcoming Companies House verification requirements

Consumer law changes affecting how you sell and communicate

Whether your client and team contracts are fit for purpose in 2026

Event Details:

When: Thursday, 18 December, 11 am GMT

Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/preparing-for-2026-what-your-business-needs-to-know-mondaq.html

Can't attend? Register and receive the recording!

