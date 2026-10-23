Annual Reports And AGMs – What You Need To Know This Year 2026-2027 (Podcast)

Explore key considerations for UK listed companies preparing their 2027 Annual Reports and AGMs, including new disclosure requirements under the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, changes to directors' and remuneration reporting obligations, and preparations for the UK Sustainability Reporting Standard.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

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In this year’s podcast, we discuss the key issues company secretaries and their teams at UK listed plcs should be considering as they prepare for their next Annual Report and AGM.

The key themes explored include: AGMs: current market practice and trends expected for the 2027 AGM season.

Annual Reports: practical insights on new disclosure requirements, including reporting under Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, recent changes to directors’ and remuneration reporting obligations and preparations for the UK SRS.

Horizon scanning: emerging trends and regulatory developments that may impact future AGMs and corporate reporting, including the government’s consultation on Modernising Corporate Reporting.

You can find further information on the support we can provide for Annual Reports and AGMs, as well as details of some value-added services via our online annual reports and AGM hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.