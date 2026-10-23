Annual Reports And AGMs – What You Need To Know This Year 2026-2027 (Podcast)

In this year’s podcast, we discuss the key issues company secretaries and their teams at UK listed plcs should be considering as they prepare for their next Annual Report and AGM.
The key themes explored include:
- AGMs: current market practice and trends expected for the 2027 AGM season.
- Annual Reports: practical insights on new disclosure requirements, including reporting under Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, recent changes to directors’ and remuneration reporting obligations and preparations for the UK SRS.
- Horizon scanning: emerging trends and regulatory developments that may impact future AGMs and corporate reporting, including the government’s consultation on Modernising Corporate Reporting.
You can find further information on the support we can provide for Annual Reports and AGMs, as well as details of some value-added services via our online annual reports and AGM hub.
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