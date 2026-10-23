One Mine, Many Employers: The Safeguarding Risks Boards Need To See

Boardroom Matters

Short, practical reflections on governance, safeguarding and assurance across different sectors and operating environments.

A large mine is seldom a single workforce. Alongside its own employees, an operator may rely on security teams, transport companies, labour providers, accommodation services and other specialists, each with their own staff and reporting arrangements.

Suppose a woman working for an accommodation contractor raises a concern about the conduct of somebody employed by a transport provider. Her employer has a complaints procedure. The transport company has its own management. The mining company has a whistleblowing channel. There are plenty of procedures, but who makes sure the concern is heard, investigated fairly and acted upon?

A chief executive might reasonably ask: why is this our problem when neither person is employed by us?

That is a fair question. The operator does not control every employment relationship, nor is it automatically liable for everything a contractor does. But misconduct connected with its operations can still mean disruption, damaged confidence among workers and communities, regulatory scrutiny, litigation and the cost of putting matters right.

The Williamson diamond mine in Tanzania provides a telling example. In 2021, Petra Diamonds announced a £4.3 million settlement, without admission of liability, concerning alleged human rights abuses associated with third-party security operations. Its independent investigation acknowledged serious incidents involving the mine’s security contractor and the Tanzanian police, while finding no evidence that Williamson Diamonds’ own staff were directly involved in those acts. More revealing from a boardroom perspective, it found that information about some incidents had been known at senior levels but had not reached Petra’s board. The company replaced the security contractor and strengthened its reporting and community grievance arrangements.

This is not about suggesting contractors are more likely to behave improperly. The difficulty arises when responsibility, reporting and oversight are divided between organisations. A concern may begin in worker accommodation, on a transport route, with a security provider or in a neighbouring community. Each organisation may deal with its own part, while nobody sees the whole picture.

For mining boards and senior executives, the questions are practical. Could a worker speak up safely if their supervisor or employer were implicated? Would complaints be investigated by people with the necessary competence and independence, protecting those who raise concerns while ensuring fairness to anyone accused? Could repeated concerns involving different contractors or sites be recognised as part of a wider pattern? And would people outside the company's direct workforce know where to turn if they experienced or witnessed misconduct connected with its operations?

As the sector seeks to bring more women into its workforce and relies on complex networks of contractors and suppliers, these questions deserve attention. Not because the company must police everything happening around the mine, but because it should understand the risks connected with its work and the influence it can reasonably exercise.

For me, one of the most useful assurance tests is to follow a serious concern through the system: from the first report to escalation, investigation, decision, remedy and lessons learned. That tells a board rather more than another confirmation that the necessary policies and training are in place.