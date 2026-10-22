UK FCA Abandons Mandatory Climate Reporting For Listed Companies In Favour Of Comply-or-Explain Regime, But Expands Scope Of Covered Entities

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The FCA has recently published Policy Statement PS26/19, finalising its rules on sustainability disclosures for listed companies. As discussed in our earlier article here, the FCA had consulted on proposals to replace the existing TCFD-aligned disclosure regime with new requirements based on the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS). The final rules depart from the consultation proposals in a number of significant respects.

The most notable change is that the FCA has abandoned its proposal to require mandatory reporting against UK SRS S2 (climate-related disclosures). Instead, all UK SRS disclosures—including climate disclosures under UK SRS S2, Scope 3 emissions, and non-climate sustainability disclosures under UK SRS S1—will now apply on a uniform “comply-or-explain” basis. The FCA stated that this simplification reflects feedback from respondents who raised concerns that mandatory climate reporting requirements would place disproportionate burdens on smaller listed companies and could undermine the international competitiveness of the UK listings market.

In a further departure from the consultation, the FCA has also extended the comply-or-explain UK SRS requirements to international commercial companies with a secondary listing and depositary receipt issuers. Under the consultation proposals, these companies would instead have been required only to signpost any sustainability reporting requirements applicable in their home jurisdiction. The FCA noted that this change addresses feedback that the original proposal could have created an uneven playing field between UK and international companies and reduced data comparability for investors.

Other key elements of the final rules remain broadly as consulted on. Listed companies will be required to disclose whether they have published a climate-related transition plan (and, if not, explain why), and to state whether they have obtained third-party sustainability assurance over their UK SRS disclosures. The implementation timeline is also unchanged: the rules will apply to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027, with first reporting in 2028. Transitional reliefs remain available, comprising a one-year deferral for Scope 3 emissions disclosures and a two-year deferral for non-climate disclosures under UK SRS S1.

The FCA’s decision to adopt a comply-or-explain approach across the board is consistent with a broader trend of regulators moderating their stance on mandatory sustainability reporting — the EU has recently scaled back its CSRD and CS3D frameworks, and the US SEC is in the process of rescinding its climate disclosure rules. The finalised rules also sit within a wider programme of reform to the UK’s corporate reporting framework: as discussed in our latest article here, the UK government has launched a separate consultation (closing 30 November 2026) proposing to simplify narrative reporting requirements under the Companies Act 2006, including by removing certain explicit ESG disclosure obligations. Companies in scope of both the FCA’s UK SRS requirements and existing climate-related financial disclosure requirements under the Companies Act should monitor these parallel workstreams closely, as the interaction between them will shape the overall reporting landscape from 2027 onwards.

Affected companies should review their current TCFD disclosures against the UK SRS requirements and consider how the shift to a comply-or-explain regime affects their reporting strategy. In particular, companies that had been preparing for mandatory UK SRS S2 compliance may wish to reassess the scope and depth of their planned disclosures in light of the additional flexibility now available. And companies that would have been subject only to the signposting requirements should evaluate compliance readiness against the new requirements.

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