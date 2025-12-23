S6:E4 – Homelessness Isn't What You Think: Lived Experience, Leadership, And Real Change | CEO Sleepout (Video)

Gill Hunter’s articles from Square One are most popular:

How can lived experience and business leadership come together to tackle homelessness?

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout, and Kerri Douglas, their lived experience ambassador, to unpack the realities of homelessness and the powerful role empathy, leadership, and storytelling play in driving change.

Whether you're seeking insights into homelessness, social impact leadership, lived experience advocacy, corporate responsibility, or community-driven change, this episode offers a compelling look at how individual actions and systemic reform can work hand in hand to create a more compassionate future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.