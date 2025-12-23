ARTICLE
23 December 2025

S6:E4 – Homelessness Isn't What You Think: Lived Experience, Leadership, And Real Change | CEO Sleepout (Video)

SO
Square One

Contributor

Square One logo

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options. People, environment, and community are important to us and by protecting and helping our clients’ businesses to grow we can in turn effect change in the communities in which we live and work.

Explore Firm Details
How can lived experience and business leadership come together to tackle homelessness?
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter’s articles from Square One are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Healthcare and Metals & Mining industries
Square One are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Strategy and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

How can lived experience and business leadership come together to tackle homelessness?

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout, and Kerri Douglas, their lived experience ambassador, to unpack the realities of homelessness and the powerful role empathy, leadership, and storytelling play in driving change.

Whether you're seeking insights into homelessness, social impact leadership, lived experience advocacy, corporate responsibility, or community-driven change, this episode offers a compelling look at how individual actions and systemic reform can work hand in hand to create a more compassionate future.

1722838a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More