Hiring Right: How To Overcome Post-Carveout Challenges Of Recruiting Senior Tech Leaders

In the world of private equity acquisitions, the period following a carve-out is critical for the acquired company as it is often marked by a strategic transformation aimed at maximizing value creation. Central to this transformation is the need for robust leadership, particularly in the realm of technology. However, finding the right senior leadership in roles as such as Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) poses significant challenges for divested organizations.

In this article, we will look at the common challenges when it comes to recruiting for such roles and recommend key factors to take into consideration to achieve success.

Risks and challenges in recruiting senior tech leaders

1. Need for Strong, Well-Aligned Leadership:

Private equity firms typically acquire companies with the intent to enhance their value through strategic transformations. Executing this vision requires leaders who not only understand technology but can also align IT strategies with business goals to drive growth and efficiency. The role of a CIO or CTO becomes pivotal in steering the company through this transformative journey.

2. Lengthy Recruitment Process:

The recruitment of a quality CIO or CTO is a time-intensive process. Identifying the right talent involves extensive search efforts, and once a suitable candidate is found, the notice period can further delay their onboarding. This lag can be detrimental to the momentum needed for immediate post-acquisition transformations.

3. Interim Solutions:

While interim contractors can fill the leadership gap temporarily, it is essential to find high-calibre executives who are available at the right time. Hiring interim leaders who do not align perfectly with the long-term strategic vision of the company could potentially lead to missteps in the transformation process.

4. Rushed Hiring:

In the urgency to fill leadership roles, there is a risk of hiring the wrong candidate, whether permanent or interim. A misaligned CIO can derail strategic initiatives, delay IT-driven value creation, and divert focus from critical business objectives.

Key considerations

In our experience with clients, these risks can be mitigated by paying attention to the following critical factors:

1. Early Search Initiation:

To avoid the consequences of delayed recruitment, start searching for senior technology leaders early in the carve-out process. Building a network of trusted CTOs and CIOs who have a proven track record in driving value creation for PE-backed companies can significantly streamline the recruitment process. Engaging with executive search firms that specialize in technology leadership for private equity can also be beneficial.

2. Strategic Alignment and Cultural Fit:

When selecting a CIO or CTO – be it in an interim or permanent role, it is crucial to ensure that the candidate not only possesses the necessary technical expertise but also aligns with the company's culture and strategic vision. This alignment is essential for driving IT initiatives that support broader business objectives and for fostering a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and growth. When it comes to interim contractors, it is beneficial to hire leaders who can actively contribute to the hiring process for permanent senior tech roles.

3. Continuous Talent Pipeline Development:

Developing a continuous pipeline of potential technology leaders can help organizations respond more swiftly to leadership needs. This involves maintaining relationships with potential candidates and industry leaders, as well as investing in leadership development programs within the organization to prepare internal candidates for future roles.

Originally published 21 October 2024

