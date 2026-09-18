The Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence – One Year On

What’s this about?

The Failure to Prevent Fraud ("FTPF") offence under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 ("ECCTA") came into force on 1 September 2025. A year on, the implementation period is over. For in-scope organisations, the question is no longer simply whether policies, risk assessments and training were put in place, but whether those arrangements remain proportionate, are operating effectively and can be evidenced.

To help organisations do that, TLT has developed a Failure to Prevent Fraud Risk Assessment Tool. It provides a structured health check against the six principles in the Government guidance, helping organisations identify strengths, gaps and priorities for improvement.

Ben Cooper, Partner in Risk and Financial Crime, says...

“A year ago, much of the focus was on getting frameworks in place. Organisations should now be asking a harder question: can we show that our fraud prevention procedures reflect our current risks and work effectively in practice? The first anniversary is a natural point to carry out that health check. Waiting until an allegation or investigation arises will be too late to address gaps in the procedures that applied at the relevant time.”

The points not to miss...

Why conduct a one-year review?

Risk has moved on. Products, routes to market, incentive arrangements, third-party relationships and operating models may have changed since the original assessment.

Controls need to work, not merely exist

Organisations should be able to evidence implementation, monitoring, challenge and remediation, rather than relying on policies alone. The evidential record matters. The statutory defence turns on the procedures in place at the time of the misconduct. A clear, contemporaneous audit trail will therefore be important if an organisation is required to explain why its procedures were reasonable.

Two common oversights

Outward fraud

FTPF is concerned with specified fraud committed with the intention of benefiting the organisation or, in certain circumstances, its clients. A framework focused principally on fraud against the organisation may therefore be incomplete.

Associated persons

risk does not stop with employees. Agents, subsidiary undertakings and anyone performing services for or on behalf of the organisation may expose it to liability. Depending on the circumstances, this may include intermediaries, introducers, distributors, contractors and consultants.

The reasonable procedures defence is likely to be the central battleground

The most important protection available to organisations remains the "reasonable procedures" defence.

To establish a defence, a firm must demonstrate either that:

it had reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place at the time of the misconduct; or

it was not reasonable in all the circumstances to expect the organisation to have such procedures.

The Government's guidance continues to be the primary reference point for assessing reasonableness, and is structured around six principles:

Top-level commitment; Risk assessment; Proportionate risk-based prevention procedures; Due diligence; Communication and training; and Monitoring and review.

A key challenge for organisations is moving beyond documented policies and demonstrating that controls are embedded, understood and operating effectively in practice.

The Serious Fraud Office ("SFO") is focused on effectiveness

Since implementation, regulatory messaging has consistently reinforced that the existence of policies alone will not be sufficient.

The SFO has emphasised that compliance programmes will be assessed by reference to their effectiveness and how they operate in practice. Organisations should therefore be able to evidence not only the design of their fraud controls, but also how those controls are monitored, tested, challenged and improved over time.

In other words, firms should be prepared to demonstrate that their fraud prevention framework is a living programme rather than a static compliance exercise.

Enforcement risk remains real, even in the absence of prosecutions

Whilst there has been no enforcement action taken to date under this new offence, it is clear from regulators that prosecuting organisations that commit the failure to prevent fraud offence is a top priority. For instance, the Crown Prosecution Service and SFO released joint updated guidance following the entry into force of the offence to reinforce their priorities and considerations regarding the fight against corporate crime. Another important factor to keep in mind is that consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions will not be necessary (unlike under similar offences in the Bribery Act 2010), which means that private prosecutions from entities such as individuals and companies will be possible.

Questions organisations should ask now