Company Law – Companies House Phasing In GOV.UK One Login For Companies House Accounts

Companies House has announced that a GOV.UK One Login is now the main sign-in option for users when accessing the Find and update company information service through their Companies House account.

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GOV.UK One Login will become the primary sign-in method for the 'Find and update' service, with companies urged to prepare now for a future mandatory switchover

Companies House has announced that a GOV.UK One Login is now the main sign-in option for users when accessing the Find and update company information service through their Companies House account. The 'Find and update' service is an online portal that allows companies to update official records or submit certain statutory documents to Companies House.

Existing account holders can continue to sign in with their current details for now, but all new users will need a GOV.UK One Login to access Companies House services. Companies House has said that GOV.UK One Login will eventually become compulsory for all users, and that it will provide advanced notice before that change takes effect.

Companies should review how access to their Companies House account is managed, particularly where access is shared internally among colleagues. Each person who needs access should create their own Companies House account linked to their own GOV.UK One Login to avoid disruption when the mandatory switchover occurs.

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