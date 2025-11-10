Orthopaedic Products M&A Market

Orthopaedic Product Market Overview

Orthopaedics is the branch of medicine focused on the MSK system (the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles) and addresses conditions ranging from fractures and arthritis to spinal deformities and sports injuries. Orthopaedic products refer to the devices that restore stability, alignment and function of the MSK system. These can include: joint replacement implants, plates and screws for trauma fixation, spinal cages and rods, arthroscopy tools, orthobiologics, braces, and custom orthotics.

Once a narrow surgical-device niche, the orthopaedic products sector has evolved into a global, technological market, which is driven by an ageing population with higher chronic joint disease and innovation with breakthroughs in materials, robotics, 3D printing and patient-specific design.

The orthopaedics market can be broken down into sub-sectors as shown in Figure 1, with each of the segments defined below:

Arthroplasty – a dominant subsector involving procedures for the replacement or remodelling of damaged joints to restore function or reduce pain.

Spine – focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders and structural abnormalities affecting the spine, including deformities, traumatic injuries, and degenerative conditions.

Trauma – the treatment and surgical management of severe injuries to the MSK system arising from accidents, high-impact events, or other acute physical trauma.

Sports Medicine – the treatment of MSK structures affected by sports or training.

Orthobiologics – the development of treatments made from biological substances that can promote faster healing, a key example of this being regenerative tissue treatment.

Other – includes enabling technology or digital orthopaedics that provide pre-op and intra-op guidance, through personalised, simulation-driven treatment planned in conjunction with artificial intelligence and the bespoke 3D printing of implants.

Figure 1 – Current Global Orthopaedic Product Sector Breakdown1

Source:

1. Mike Evers, "State of the Orthopedic Industry" Bonezone, May 30, 2025.

Orthopaedic Products Market Growth

The orthopaedics market is substantial, valued at $62 billion globally and projected to grow to $80.8 billion by 2030, at a 4.3% CAGR.1 The UK market is anticipated to grow faster than the global market, currently estimated at $1.9 billion and growing to $2.6 billion by 2030, a 6.5% CAGR as illustrated by Figure 2.2

Market growth is driven primarily by two factors:

Aging and obesity: An ageing population and rising obesity rates are fuelling the demand for joint replacements. By 2030, over 20% of the UK population will be 65 or older,3 and obesity is expected to affect 36% of men and 33% of women.4

Key areas to watch include: Robotics: Surgical robotics are supporting enhanced surgical precision and have been conditionally approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Eleven robot-assisted surgical systems are listed, including six for orthopaedics, marking a path toward wider clinical adoption. 5

3D Printing: Advances in additive manufacturing enable patient-specific implants designed to support better anatomical fit and individualised motion. For example, the Paragon 28 3D-printed porous ankle implants are developed to mimic natural movement and enhance mobility. 6

3D-printed porous ankle implants are developed to mimic natural movement and enhance mobility. Orthobiologics: These innovations are driving the development of treatments that support faster healing, reduce the extent of invasive surgery, and advance regenerative treatment options. For example, the CartiHeal cartilage-regeneration implant (acquired by Smith & Nephew in early 2024) is designed to attract stem cells and support new tissue growth. 7

in early 2024) is designed to attract stem cells and support new tissue growth. Product digitalisation: Smart, tech-enabled tools are improving surgical precision by providing real-time assistance. Eventum Orthopaedic's QuadSense surgical device provides real-time data on joint force, helping surgeons optimise their procedures. In the UK, there is a substantial backlog for orthopaedic care: the NHS waiting list in England for orthopaedic surgery totals around 858,000 people, of whom only 58.9%8 have been waiting less than 18 weeks (versus the 92% target).9 This backlog has fuelled record levels of private healthcare admissions as patients seek faster treatment. Meanwhile, innovations in MIS are enabling more complex procedures to be performed in ambulatory centres, improving outcomes, freeing up capacity, and boosting demand for advanced devices.

Technological advancement: Rapid advances in orthopaedic technology are improving patient outcomes and experiences, expanding patient eligibility and encouraging greater adoption of surgical interventions.

Sources:

1. "Orthopedic Devices Market (2024-2030)", Grand View Research, October 10, 2025.

2. "Orthopedic Devices – United Kingdom", Statista, October 9, 2025.

3. Age UK, Later life in the United Kingdom (Age UK, 2019) 3.

4. James Meikle, "WHO report: 74% of men and 64% of women in UK to be overweight by 2030" The Guardian, May 6, 2015.

5. NICE, "Cutting-edge robotic surgery gets greenlight as 11 systems are recommended" National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, April 17, 2025

6. "Paragon 28 announces FDA clears APEX 3D system", July 15, 2020.

7. "Smith+Nephew swoops in with $330M offer for CartiHeal after Bioventus bows out", Fierce Biotech, November 22, 2024.

8. Debbie Moon, "NHS referral to treatment (RTT) waiting times data July 2025", (NHS England 2025), 7.

9. Moon, "NHS referral to treatment (RTT) waiting times data July 2025", 8.

Orthopaedic Products M&A Summary

High-growth segments of the orthopaedics market, particularly those leading in technological innovation, continue to be most attractive in terms of M&A. Historically, spine-focused companies have dominated, but over the past four years orthobiologics and digital orthopaedics have considerably narrowed the gap (see Figure 3).

This focused M&A activity reflects the strategic priorities of major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith+Nephew and Medtronic – which are increasingly focussing on acquiring high-growth, technology-driven assets to build and lead specialised sub-sector platforms offering end-to-end services through the care continuum. For example, Medtronic is focused on dominating the spine vertical.

Considering these dynamics, and the sustained demand for highquality manufacturing assets that improve patient outcomes, the following UK and Ireland-based businesses stand out as companies to watch in the space:

Blatchford (backed by CBPE Capital) – A leading provider of prosthetics, custom-made braces, and rehabilitation services to the NHS. Operating as a scaled O&P original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider, Blatchford announced a £15m investment in a new centre of excellence for operations in May 2025. 1

– A leading provider of prosthetics, custom-made braces, and rehabilitation services to the NHS. Operating as a scaled O&P original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider, Blatchford announced a £15m investment in a new centre of excellence for operations in May 2025. Corin Group – An orthopaedic implant OEM specialising in hip, knee, and shoulder reconstruction systems. Its flagship innovation, ApolloKnee, a robotic platform focused on efficient bone resection, 2 positions Corin as an attractive acquisition for buyers seeking portfolio depth or PE platform opportunities.

– An orthopaedic implant OEM specialising in hip, knee, and shoulder reconstruction systems. Its flagship innovation, ApolloKnee, a robotic platform focused on efficient bone resection, positions Corin as an attractive acquisition for buyers seeking portfolio depth or PE platform opportunities. Croom Precision Medical (backed by BGF) – An orthopaedic CDMO partnering with both established and emerging companies in the sector to drive innovation and manufacturing efficiency, 3 making it a notable company to watch.

– An orthopaedic CDMO partnering with both established and emerging companies in the sector to drive innovation and manufacturing efficiency, making it a notable company to watch. 4D Medicine – A developer of a resorbable biomaterial for orthopaedic implants. The company recently raised £3.4 million in funding to advance product development. 4

– A developer of a resorbable biomaterial for orthopaedic implants. The company recently raised £3.4 million in funding to advance product development. Eventum Orthopaedics – Targeting the 400,000 people dissatisfied with knee replacements, the company recently raised £3.8 million in further funding (led by Mercia Ventures) to support its QuadSense product launch in UK, US, and New Zealand and invest in new product lines.5

Source:

1. "Blatchford invests £15m in new Basingstoke operations centre" May 9, 2025.

2. "Corin Announces Worldwide Launch of ApolloKnee" June 27, 2024.

3. "State-backed BGF invests in Croom Precision Medical" October 7 ,2020.

4. "4D Medicine raises £3.4m for biomaterial platform, July 26, 2024.

5. "Eventum Orthopaedics secures £3.8M to improve knee replacement surgery success" March 18,2025.

6. Mike Evers Takeaways from the 2025 Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report (BoneZone, 2025)

Originally published 31 October 2025.

