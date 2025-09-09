ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Sean O'Flynn, EMEA Lead, M&A & Transaction Advisory At AlixPartners, Comments On ONS M&A Data Involving UK Companies (Q2 2025):

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The latest ONS data for Q2 2025 showed a surge in small and mid-market transactions, and strong activity across technology and financial services...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sean O'Flynn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

"The latest ONS data for Q2 2025 showed a surge in small and mid-market transactions, and strong activity across technology and financial services, however the overall picture is more nuanced. While the number of completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) increased throughout Q2, inward M&A saw a decline of £11.8 billion compared to Q1.

"While Q2 2024 was defined by a handful of high-value transactions, this year's growth has come from the ground up, driven by SME and mid-market deals, continued momentum in tech, financial and TMT sectors, and a steady rise in mid-cap bolt-ons.

"Regulatory sentiment is also close to turning a corner. The Competition and Markets Authority is looking at streamlining its merger review process, embedding new '4Ps' principles: pace, predictability, proportionality, and process into its guidance, following initial information from the consultation published in June. Changes that will hopefully deliver faster, more predictable outcomes and will give businesses greater confidence to act within the UK."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sean O'Flynn
Sean O'Flynn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More