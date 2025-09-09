Sean O'Flynn, EMEA Lead, M&A & Transaction Advisory At AlixPartners, Comments On ONS M&A Data Involving UK Companies (Q2 2025):

"The latest ONS data for Q2 2025 showed a surge in small and mid-market transactions, and strong activity across technology and financial services, however the overall picture is more nuanced. While the number of completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) increased throughout Q2, inward M&A saw a decline of £11.8 billion compared to Q1.

"While Q2 2024 was defined by a handful of high-value transactions, this year's growth has come from the ground up, driven by SME and mid-market deals, continued momentum in tech, financial and TMT sectors, and a steady rise in mid-cap bolt-ons.

"Regulatory sentiment is also close to turning a corner. The Competition and Markets Authority is looking at streamlining its merger review process, embedding new '4Ps' principles: pace, predictability, proportionality, and process into its guidance, following initial information from the consultation published in June. Changes that will hopefully deliver faster, more predictable outcomes and will give businesses greater confidence to act within the UK."

