ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Beyond Yesterday's Gains: Why Private Equity Must Reimagine Its Route To Value Creation

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Private equity must adapt to tighter funding and increased complexity by innovating due diligence, focusing on human capital, and enhancing operational excellence to sustain value creation.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Mark Veldon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Private equity's playbooks need a rewrite.

Old paths to value creation are no longer as reliable, and with tighter funding conditions and growing deal complexities, PE firms must pivot.

In Private Equity News, we set out the future routes to value creation, from innovation in due diligence, to nurturing human capital, and building operational excellence in portfolio companies.

Visit the PE News website to access the full issue, or read the article below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Veldon
Mark Veldon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More