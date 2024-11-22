Transactional Talk: Due Diligence - Episode Two (Podcast)

Conducting efficient and accurate due diligence is a critical step in any M&A transaction.

Following on from discussing heads of terms, the next episode of our series looks at due diligence in the context of M&A transactions.

Our experts discuss key strategies and best practices to identify potential risks and opportunities, ensuring a smooth and successful conclusion.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in our Corporate team, is joined by Greg Dunn, Head of Transaction Services and Laura Barron, Senior Associate, and Henry Stride, Associate of our private M&A team.

Together they bring a wealth of experience in M&A, offering real-world insights and practical advice on how to combat the complexities of due diligence.

