Welcome Tom Jones To Dixcart Legal Limited

Tom has a robust background in commercial property law, complemented by his support to the Corporate Commercial department. His expertise spans various facets of commercial property, including negotiating and renewing commercial leases, bridging finance, development finance, property acquisitions and sales, corporate support, and property development.

Dixcart Legal Limited is thrilled to introduce Tom Jones, a solicitor who recently joined our Commercial Property department. Tom brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in commercial property law, making him a valuable asset to our team and our clients.

At Dixcart Legal Limited, Tom plays a crucial role in assisting clients with their commercial leases, property acquisitions and sales, and various corporate commercial transactions. His commercially-minded approach and keen awareness of clients' final goals in each transaction ensure that he provides practical and timely solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Subsequently, Tom furthered his career at a regional firm, where he honed his skills in commercial landlord and tenant matters, real estate finance, development finance, and corporate transactions involving real estate. His experience has made him adept at managing transactions from start to finish, ensuring that clients' needs and goals are met efficiently and effectively.

Tom's career began at a nationwide law firm where he completed his training and qualified as a solicitor in September 2020. Following this, he joined a law firm specialising in property development, representing a diverse array of clients such as corporate entities, national house builders, and developers. In this role, he provided comprehensive legal support for their projects, navigating the complexities of commercial property law with ease.

Tom holds an LLB (Hons) and an LLM in Intellectual Property Law and Human Rights. His academic achievements and professional qualifications reflect his commitment to providing high-quality legal services.

Our Comprehensive Commercial Property Legal Services

At Dixcart Legal Limited, we offer a wide array of commercial property legal services, tailored to meet your unique needs . Our experienced team is dedicated to providing top-tier legal advice and support throughout every stage of property transactions.

Property Acquisition and Disposition

Whether you are buying or selling commercial real estate, our team provides thorough guidance throughout the entire process. We ensure that all transactions are smooth, legally sound, and aligned with your commercial goals whatever they may be. From initial negotiations to final completions, we manage every aspect meticulously.

Due Diligence

Conducting thorough investigations is a cornerstone of our service. We identify potential risks and ensure that you can make informed decisions. Our due diligence process covers all necessary checks and balances, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of their prospective property transactions.

Contract Negotiation and Drafting

Our team excels in negotiating and drafting clear, enforceable agreements for the purchase and sale of properties. We ensure that all contractual terms are well-defined and aligned with your objectives, providing a solid foundation for their property dealings.

Lease Negotiations and Drafting

We specialise in crafting commercial leases that protect your interests and align with their business goals. Our services include negotiating favourable lease terms, drafting comprehensive lease agreements, and advising on renewals and terminations. We also handle licenses required under leases, whether for occupying or altering properties.

Representing the interests of both tenants and landlords, we negotiate favourable lease terms that ensure clarity and security. Our expertise covers all aspects of lease agreements, including renewal options and the legal implications of terminating leases.

Financing and Investment

Dixcart Legal Limited provides strategic counsel on financing options and investment structures, helping you secure the necessary funding. Our services include negotiating terms and drafting loan agreements for commercial real estate financing, as well as handling secured lending matters for development finance, refinancing, and investment finance.

Joint Ventures and Development Finance

We structure joint venture agreements to facilitate shared ownership and development projects. Securing finance for new developments requires meticulous planning and execution, and we work closely with you to understand your project needs. From loan agreements to security documentation, we cover all legal aspects to ensure smooth and efficient financing.

Corporate Transactions

Our expertise extends to providing comprehensive support for corporate transactions, ensuring seamless execution and optimal outcomes for you . We provide guidance through the complexities of mergers and acquisitions, conducting due diligence, title investigations, and lease negotiations where necessary.

Register of Overseas Entities

We assist overseas entities who wish to buy, sell, or transfer property or land in the UK. Our team handles all aspects of the registration process, including preparing and submitting necessary documentation, ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations, and liaising with foreign legal and governmental authorities.

Why Choose Us?

Choosing Dixcart Legal Limited means benefiting from our in-depth knowledge and experience in commercial property law. We offer personalised service, taking the time to understand your unique business goals and tailoring our services to meet your specific needs. Our commitment to efficiency ensures that the property transaction process is as smooth as possible, allowing you to focus on core business activities.