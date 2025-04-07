ARTICLE
7 April 2025

Tech v. Creatives Smackdown

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
The UK government is still caught in the crossfire between two highly motivated lobbies, the tech companies that want to train AI models on third party copyright material with impunity...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Simon Portman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The UK government is still caught in the crossfire between two highly motivated lobbies, the tech companies that want to train AI models on third party copyright material with impunity and the creatives that see the prospect of this as their death knell. The desire to placate the pro-AI industry Trump administration and prove it really is "laser-focused on growth" looks like meaning the government will come down more on the side of the former. What this means for copyright legislation remains to be seen but, if anyone can think of a practical compromise which keeps everybody happy, answers on a postcard please!

The bill has been used as a vehicle for fighting back against the proposals but now could be stuck in a process known as "ping pong", where a bill is batted between the House of Lords and the House of Commons

www.theguardian.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Portman
Simon Portman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More