Tech v. Creatives Smackdown

The UK government is still caught in the crossfire between two highly motivated lobbies, the tech companies that want to train AI models on third party copyright material with impunity and the creatives that see the prospect of this as their death knell. The desire to placate the pro-AI industry Trump administration and prove it really is "laser-focused on growth" looks like meaning the government will come down more on the side of the former. What this means for copyright legislation remains to be seen but, if anyone can think of a practical compromise which keeps everybody happy, answers on a postcard please!

The bill has been used as a vehicle for fighting back against the proposals but now could be stuck in a process known as "ping pong", where a bill is batted between the House of Lords and the House of Commons www.theguardian.com/...

