No Longer "The Scariest Creature In This Wood" - Gruffalo Sculptures Taken Down After Copyright Notice

Visitors to Orrest Head in Windermere will no longer be able to visit the Gruffalo carvings after they were removed this week following a copyright notice from Magic Light Pictures (the company that licenses the rights to the Gruffalo on behalf of creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler).

Windermere Town Council requested the removal of the unlicensed sculptures after they were approached by Magic Light Pictures alleging copyright infringement and a conflict with the licensed Gruffalo trails at Forestry England sites in Whinlatter and Grizedale Forests.

Locals will no doubt be sorry to see the sculptures go, which have been at Orrest Head for nearly a decade, but this is an important reminder to always seek the necessary permission if you're looking to use existing fictional characters, as these are likely to be protected by copyright.

"We understand we should have thought about the copyright issue" - Town clerk, Sally Parkyn bbc.co.uk/...

