Copyright Law And Fashion (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis examine the challenges of applying copyright to fashion, highlighting how the EU offers broader protections than the US, with the UK providing limited copyright safeguards.

self Episode Description Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the application of copyright to the world of fashion. Why is it harder to enforce copyright in fashion items in the US compared to the EU? How are fashion items protected by copyright in the UK?



Timestamps: 2:16 - Copyright might naturally be thought to be a very apt IP right to apply to fashion, but why has it been generally difficult to apply such rights to the world of fashion at least in the United Kingdom and United States of America?

6:15 - Other cases in the EU on the subject of copyright protection and fashion

8:23 - Are there any lessons to be learned from these cases in the US, UK and EU?

