Podcast | Simon Portman Discusses IP And AI And The Challenges Faced

Tune in and listen to Aimava's Andrew Gaule discussing with Simon Portman, of Counsel, Marks and Clerk, IP and the legal challenges required to ensure the most is made of IP.

The discussion includes a number of conversation points including what the product liability and copyright infringement risks are of using AI? Can you assert IP ownership over AI generated output? Whose regulatory framework will end up being the benchmark- US or EU?

