Podcast | Simon Portman Discusses IP And AI And The Challenges Faced

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Aimava's Andrew Gaule and Simon Portman from Marks and Clerk discuss AI-related IP challenges, including product liability, copyright risks, and ownership of AI-generated content, as well as the potential dominance of US or EU regulatory frameworks. Tune in for insights.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Tune in and listen to Aimava's Andrew Gaule discussing with
Simon Portman, of Counsel, Marks and Clerk, IP and the legal
challenges required to ensure the most is made of IP.
The discussion includes a number of conversation points
including what the product liability and copyright infringement
risks are of using AI? Can you assert IP ownership over AI
generated output? Whose regulatory framework will end up being the
benchmark- US or EU?
To find out more, tune in and listen.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.