23 July 2024

Podcast | Simon Portman Discusses IP And AI And The Challenges Faced

Aimava's Andrew Gaule and Simon Portman from Marks and Clerk discuss AI-related IP challenges, including product liability, copyright risks, and ownership of AI-generated content, as well as the potential dominance of US or EU regulatory frameworks. Tune in for insights.
Tune in and listen to Aimava's Andrew Gaule discussing with Simon Portman, of Counsel, Marks and Clerk, IP and the legal challenges required to ensure the most is made of IP.

The discussion includes a number of conversation points including what the product liability and copyright infringement risks are of using AI? Can you assert IP ownership over AI generated output? Whose regulatory framework will end up being the benchmark- US or EU?

To find out more, tune in and listen.

Simon Portman
