Commercial Contracts: Our Top Tips And Guidance

Promoting and protecting your client's interests in commercial contracts is key. Each commercial contract will present its own unique considerations and issues, but the four topics below are the topics that our clients raise the most questions about.

What are warranties?

Warranties are contractual promises or assurances from one party to another regarding the existence of certain facts or conditions. In the absence of contractual warranties, the court may imply them. Unless (in the rare circumstance) you are contracting on an "as is" basis, your agreement should always include a warranty. Implied statutory warranties will always be part of an agreement unless you specifically exclude them.

To tailor your warranties, you should decide what warranty you want to give and what you want to exclude, then carefully draft the wording so that an independent person can look at it and determine exactly what it is you were going to deliver. Be careful with your choice of language and try to avoid interpretation confusion.

A warranty is a term of the agreement, so normal breach of contract remedies apply. This means if a warranty was breached you would be usually awarded damages and not recission of contract.

Limiting liability

Liability can be tricky, especially in goods or services contracts, as you often have to strike a balance between the supplier's and the customer's point of view. For example, the supplier will want liability limited in a sensible way to ensure that the business is not exposed, however customers will want the supplier to be 'on the hook' and will expect the supplier to pay all of their losses.

Many clients assume that if their contract doesn't have a liability clause then they have no liability, when in fact the absence of a limited liability clause provides for open-ended liability. So, taking the example above, it would be important to get a clause in your agreement if you are acting for the supplier.

If you have certain types of loss that you are particularly concerned about limiting, then you should expressly draft them into the agreement. Examples include loss of profit, business or reputation.

However, it is important to always include an exclusion clause excluding those losses that cannot be limited (for example death or personal injury from negligence and fraud) to avoid your entire liability cap being struck out by the court.

What are indemnities?

Indemnities are often confused with guarantees as both are contractual obligations, however, a guarantee is a secondary obligation as it depends on a third party breaching their obligations, an indemnity isn't dependent on any other party fulfilling any other obligation.

The benefit of an indemnity is you can cover remote losses that you wouldn't necessarily get from a straight breach of contract. You should determine what the main risks are in your contract and draft your indemnities around that.

However, it is important to remember that the value of the indemnity is only as good as the financial stability of the indemnifier!

Helpful tips for drafting intellectual property agreements

Example 1: Protecting existing IPRs in collaboration/ joint development agreements

In this situation, the devil is in the detail. Our tips are:

Clearly identify background and foreground rights. Have detailed definitions to avoid costly disputes. Don't be afraid of including schedules, diagrams and images – anything to help specify what it is that you are including in the definition.

Example 2: Protecting ownership of future rights

You may want to think along the lines of "what's mine is mine, and what's yours is mine". Our tips (if you are the customer) are:

Include from the outset that any arising IP will be owned by you. If you are outsourcing any part of product development, you should be clear that any rights the manufacturer may acquire will be assigned to you.

Example 3: Governing infringement actions against third parties

Clauses setting out the rights and obligations of each party in respect of claims against third party infringement should be included in all exclusive licence agreements. Our tip is to take into account:

The level of control the licensor would like to retain. The ability for the licensee to protect its business. How should the costs of litigation / awarded damages be allocated? What actions can / must each party take and in what circumstances? What assistance should the licensee provide to the licensor?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.