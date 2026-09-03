‘Service Or Comfort’ – How To Manage The Claims Risks Surrounding Support Dogs’

In any workforce or sector, the presence of support dogs can serve various roles, each with distinct legal protections, training standards, and access rights.

It is important to understand the difference between assistance dogs - such as service and guide dogs and emotional support dogs. This knowledge helps create inclusive, accessible environments while ensuring compliance with legal obligations. By recognising these distinctions, these relevant sectors can better support disabled customers and promote a welcoming, safe shopping experience for everyone.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of these two types of dogs, highlighting their roles, legal status, and implications for commercial and organisational policies and customer interactions.

Types of Assistance dogs and their roles

Assistance dogs are specially trained to support individuals with disabilities, performing specific tasks that aid their handlers. These include guide dogs for the visually impaired, support dogs for mobility challenges, and other service dogs trained for alerting, retrieving, or providing physical support.

Emotional Support Dogs (ESAs) primarily offer emotional comfort and psychological support. Unlike assistance dogs, they do not undergo extensive task-specific training and are not trained to assist with disabilities in a physical capacity.

Training and identification

Assistance dogs are extensively trained to perform particular tasks tailored to their handler’s needs. They are likely to sit or lie quietly beside their owner, remain controlled in public spaces, and avoid fouling in public. They often carry official identification, such as vests or badges indicating their status, although the law does not require dogs to wear specific identification.

In contrast, ESAs usually receive minimal or no formal training. They typically lack official identification and are often indistinguishable from regular pets, which can influence their access rights.

Legal status and access rights

Assistance dogs are recognised as medical devices under the UK Equality Act 2010 (the Act). This recognition grants them full access rights in commercial and organisational environments and other public spaces. Their owners are protected from discrimination in accordance with the Act, which prohibits direct and indirect discrimination, failure to make reasonable adjustments, and harassment.

Conversely, emotional support dogs are not protected by the Act. They are generally regarded as pets, and their presence in commercial and organisational environments is often considered a pet policy matter rather than a legal entitlement. Typically, ESAs have limited access and are not permitted in retail stores.

Implications for commercial and organisational policy and customer service

Relevant sectors must develop clear policies to accommodate assistance dogs, ensuring staff are trained to support disabled customers effectively. Assistance dogs must be allowed in all public spaces, including retail, leisure and hospitality sectors and organisations who employ people and receive visitors, unless there are exceptional circumstances such as significant safety risks or hygiene concerns. In such cases, restrictions should be justified, proportionate, and non-discriminatory.

Staff interactions should be respectful and supportive, supporting the rights of assistance dog handlers while maintaining safety standards. Pet policies usually restrict ESAs, and staff should politely inform customers if ESAs are not permitted.

Irrespective of the policy adapted for either type of dog it is also crucial that employers and occupiers consult their brokers and insurers in respect of the plans in order to manage the risks, avoid claims and maximise defensibility whilst not invalidating any insurance cover that may apply should claims arise.

How the relevant sectors can comply:

They can ensure that their staff are trained on equality

They can ensure they adopt clear policies and procedures

They implement physical and communication adjustments

The important of ‘Clear Contract’

When working with independent security firms, it is crucial for the relevant sectors to have clear contracts in place. The contracts should outline the scope of services, responsibilities, confidentiality, and response procedures.

The relevant workforces and sectors can potentially pass claims back to the contactor in the event of a customer incident and/or claim, provided there are clear contracts and indemnity policies in place. These agreements/contracts will specify the contractor’s responsibilities, liability and the conditions under which claims can be made hence why it is important that legal advice is sought to draft such contracts, which will make the issue of liability clearer and easier to resolve should an incident occur.

Summary

In conclusion, assistance dogs are legally protected and essential for enabling access for individuals with disabilities. They play a vital role in supporting independence and safety, and their presence in commercial and organisational spaces is safeguarded by UK law.

Emotional support dogs, while providing valuable psychological comfort, do not possess the same legal protections and are generally regarded as pets. Relevant sectors should be clear on these distinctions, develop inclusive policies, and ensure staff are trained to manage customer needs appropriately.

By understanding and respecting these differences, relevant sectors can foster an inclusive shopping environment that complies with legal standards and meets the needs of all customers.

Finally, it is crucial that well defined contracts and/or agreements and indemnity provisions are in place to help protect the relevant sectors from a legal perspective, this will help ensure that any claims arising from incidents are handled correctly and efficiently.