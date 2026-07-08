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8 July 2026

The AdLaw Insights Podcast With Brinsley & Geraint: Mid-year Review - Agentic AI, Social Media Bans, Pricing Enforcement And Cannes Lions 2026

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Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden examine the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026, covering regulatory changes from the CMA and ASA, social media restrictions, AI governance, and pricing enforcement actions. The discussion explores how these developments impact advertisers, marketers, and brands operating in the UK market.
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In this episode of AdLaw Insights Podcast, Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden review the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.

Topics covered include: the CMA’s paper on agentic AI and consumer protection; the UK government’s social media ban for under-16s and its implications for advertisers; ASA procedural updates including complainant disclosure and provisional views; the ASA’s crackdown on “clinically proven” cosmetics claims; pricing enforcement under the DMCC Act, including the Emma Sleep trial, the AA’s £4.2m drip-pricing fine, and StubHub’s penalty; and key takeaways from Cannes Lions 2026 on self-regulation, AI-generated advertising, and EU AI Act labelling requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Brinsley Dresden
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