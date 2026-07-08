The AdLaw Insights Podcast With Brinsley & Geraint: Mid-year Review - Agentic AI, Social Media Bans, Pricing Enforcement And Cannes Lions 2026

In this episode of AdLaw Insights Podcast, Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden review the most significant advertising and marketing law developments from the first half of 2026.

Topics covered include: the CMA’s paper on agentic AI and consumer protection; the UK government’s social media ban for under-16s and its implications for advertisers; ASA procedural updates including complainant disclosure and provisional views; the ASA’s crackdown on “clinically proven” cosmetics claims; pricing enforcement under the DMCC Act, including the Emma Sleep trial, the AA’s £4.2m drip-pricing fine, and StubHub’s penalty; and key takeaways from Cannes Lions 2026 on self-regulation, AI-generated advertising, and EU AI Act labelling requirements.