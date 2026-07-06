Consumer Duty: FCA Consults On Clarifications To Scope And Proportionality

The FCA has published a consultation paper (CP26/23) on targeted changes to the scope and proportionality of the Consumer Duty, to clarify its application in wholesale markets.

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The FCA has published a consultation paper (CP26/23) on targeted changes to the scope and proportionality of the Consumer Duty, to clarify its application in wholesale markets.

Industry and the government have previously expressed concerns that the Consumer Duty has had a disproportionate impact on wholesale firms, creating friction and uncertainty in some cases. As part of its response to a request from the Chancellor (see our previous blog post), the FCA committed in September 2025 to an action plan that included consulting on potential changes to the Consumer Duty during the first half of 2026, to seek to address the identified issues. CP26/23 is therefore the culmination of a period of FCA activity and extensive engagement with industry.

The overall aim of CP26/23 is to clarify the scope and application of the Consumer Duty to ensure firms better understand how it applies, reduce uncertainty, support effective functioning of wholesale markets (including firms’ willingness to participate and compete internationally), and maintain appropriate retail customer protections. The FCA proposes to achieve this through a mix of:

narrowing territorial scope;

clarifying boundaries around in- and out-of-scope activities;

clarifying firms' accountability across the distribution chain and how they can apply the Consumer Duty more proportionately;

making technical clarifications and corrections, to better reflect the original policy intent; and

updating non-Handbook guidance for firms on the Consumer Duty (FG22/5), including incorporating worked illustrative examples (once finalised, the updated non-Handbook guidance will replace FG22/5).

In our blog post, we briefly outline the key proposals in CP26/23 and highlight some of the identified changes to the current position for wholesale firms if the FCA takes forward its proposed approach following the consultation process. We also comment on the Supervision and Enforcement perspectives.

Key proposals

Remove business with non‑UK customers from the scope of the Consumer Duty

In Chapter 2 of CP26/23, the FCA sets out its proposals to limit the Consumer Duty to retail market business where the retail customer is usually resident in the UK, with some specific exclusions where business has a clear UK connection.

Area Current Position Proposed Position Territorial scope: general The Consumer Duty currently applies to cross-border retail business where FCA sectoral conduct rules apply (e.g. COBS can apply cross-border, whereas MCOB applies only to UK business), which can lead to overlapping UK and local requirements, and increased complexity and cost for firms serving overseas retail customers. The Consumer Duty will not apply to a firm conducting business wholly for customers outside the UK. Retail customers are determined to be outside of the UK based on their residential address or (for non-individuals) place of establishment.

Where products or services are intended both for sale to customers inside and outside the UK, firms must only comply with Consumer Duty requirements in relation to customers usually resident in the UK (although they may choose to apply Consumer Duty processes more broadly). Exclusions: activities retaining UK nexus Where sectoral rules apply cross-border (e.g. COBS), the Consumer Duty can apply to overseas customers, contributing to overlap with local regimes. Despite the "usually resident" approach, the Consumer Duty would still apply in respect of: (i) crown servants and dependants posted overseas with BFPO addresses; (ii) UK pre-paid funeral plans meeting specified criteria; and (iii) regulated and ancillary activities relating to UK pensions (including pension transfer advice and Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes-related activities).

Amend the Consumer Duty’s scope to be clearer about its application

The FCA proposals in Chapter 3 of CP26/23 are to amend the scope of the Consumer Duty to be clearer about when it applies and when it does not. This includes clarifying (i) in- and out-of-scope activities; and (ii) which firms are carrying on distribution chain activities, including where the manufacture of a retail product or service involves more than one firm.

Area Current Position Proposed Position Location of scope provisions in the Handbook Current Consumer Duty application provisions are spread across PRIN 2A.1, PRIN 3 and the Glossary (e.g. definitions of retail market business and product). Relevant Consumer Duty scope provisions to be moved and brought together into a new chapter PRIN 3A, to provide greater certainty and take activities out of scope as described in CP26/23. "Retail market business" definition Scope is partly set by "retail market business" plus other concepts (product, distribution chain, material influence), and assessing multiple factors can make it difficult to determine whether the Consumer Duty applies. The FCA proposes to move the definition from the Glossary into rules and more clearly set out the in-scope activities to include: activities relating to: manufacture/distribution; price-setting; preparing/communicating information and promotions; and pre- and post-sale consumer support; and

certain specified connected activities (e.g. approving financial promotions; credit references/debt collection) even where no "product" is provided directly to the retail customer. "Product" definition Current "product" definition is complex and can leave uncertainty about what products are within scope; it includes products/services provided directly to retail customers and certain services provided B2B. Proposed simplified "product" definition, with other concepts (retail market business, distribution chain, excluded business) addressing the B2B uncertainty. Distribution chain 'Distribution chain' is currently undefined in the Handbook, contributing to uncertainty as to whether a firm is in a distribution chain and therefore in scope. Proposals clarify which arrangements bring a firm into a distribution chain (including B2B services enabling another firm's retail market business) and clarify that chains can include multiple firms with different roles; responsibilities depend on role. Material influence The Consumer Duty applies to the extent a firm can determine or materially influence retail customer outcomes. Further clarifications proposed on "material influence," alongside a broader move to frame proportionality by reference to role and the extent of involvement with a retail product or service. For example, in relation to a firm in a distribution chain, proposed amended rules will make clear that the Consumer Duty will not apply where the firm is able to demonstrate that its role in relation to a product is so limited or remote that it cannot determine or materially influence outcomes for retail customers in connection with that product. Multiple manufacturers - 'co-manufacturing' The current Consumer Duty requires multiple manufacturers to work together to agree and document roles and responsibilities; firms have asked the FCA to clarify expectations, including in outsourcing scenarios. The FCA proposes to remove references to 'co-manufacturing’ from the Consumer Duty rules and guidance. Instead, where a product’s distribution chain contains more than one manufacturer, each manufacturer would be either a principal or secondary manufacturer, as follows: firms with substantive control over the design or operation of the product (indicative factors to determine this are set out in the proposed rules) would be classed as the principal manufacturer, which must ensure that the contribution of all manufacturers to the product is set out in a written agreement outlining their respective roles and responsibilities under the relevant Consumer Duty rules; and

other firms would be classed as secondary manufacturers and not subject to all the rules under the products and services outcome or the price and value outcome (instead, more limited obligations would apply). Outsourcing (manufacture outsourced to another authorised firm) N/A The FCA is clarifying its expectations regarding outsourcing arrangements. In most cases, it would expect a firm outsourcing manufacturing activities to be the principal (or only) manufacturer for the purposes of the Consumer Duty. The FCA is proposing some further non-Handbook guidance on this and similar business models. Additional exclusions from scope No equivalent set of targeted exclusions in current rules for the activities addressed. Proposed new, additional exclusions include (among others): merchant acquiring (generally outside scope unless the merchant is a "retail customer" in the payments sector);

market making;

provision of ESG ratings;

indirect access providers to interbank payment systems;

certain derivatives/components supplied on general terms or independently incorporated into retail products;

safeguarding accounts for payment institutions and e-money institutions; third-party custodians (with a carve-in if directly engaging with retail customers);

depositaries (generally excluded but with specific carve-ins);

services to DB pension trustees (with a carve-in where trustees are retail customers); and

the Society of Lloyd's (the Consumer Duty applies to managing agents dealing with retail customers, not Lloyd's itself).

Proportionate application of the Consumer Duty

In Chapter 4 of CP26/23, the FCA's focus is on proposed changes to the Consumer Duty rules and guidance to help firms understand how they can apply them reasonably and proportionately when they work with other firms, notably as part of distribution chains.

Area Current Position Proposed Position Responsibility for other firms' compliance in the distribution chain Existing non-Handbook guidance states that (unless other regulation or contracts require it) firms are responsible only for their own activities and do not need to oversee other firms' compliance; however, current rules require notification to the FCA if a firm becomes aware another firm may not be complying. The FCA proposes targeted clarificatory rule/guidance changes in relation to firms’ responsibilities (i.e. firms are only responsible for ensuring compliance in respect of their own role and activities - they are not expected or required to oversee the compliance of other firms in their distribution chain, unless other regulation or contracts require this); due diligence; and reasonable reliance on other firms in the distribution chain (with non-Handbook guidance examples). The FCA also proposes to add a new non-Handbook guidance chapter on firms’ roles and responsibilities in distribution chains, combining and consolidating proposed new guidance and existing guidance in this area. Due diligence when choosing to work with another firm The existing framework includes considering the actions of others when conducting appropriate due diligence before working with another firm in the chain. Guidance additions to clarify that firms can take a proportionate approach to due diligence when deciding whether to work with another firm in a distribution chain. Reasonable reliance on other firms' information and actions N/A Rules to be clarified to permit reasonable reliance where a firm's compliance depends on information or actions of another firm in the chain, and to confirm the Consumer Duty does not supersede existing reliance rules (e.g. COBS 2.4); reliance must be in good faith and not unreasonable where there are indicators of consumer harm. Customer vulnerability responsibilities in distribution chains Current expectation: firms must consider the nature and scale of vulnerability in the target market; allocation of responsibilities across the chain is not prescribed and depends on what is reasonable in the circumstances (e.g. design stage vs. direct customer dealings). Explaining that how firms support customers in vulnerable circumstances will depend on their role and activities in the distribution chain, with non-Handbook guidance examples on how these expectations apply (essentially, manufacturers further removed from end customers should consider risks arising from their own activities, while distributors/firms closer to the consumer have more direct responsibilities). Information gathering and sharing for outcomes monitoring Firms report that information-gathering expectations can be difficult in practice, resulting in large volumes of unused data and inconsistent formats. A new rule to support a more proportionate and practical approach to information gathering/sharing, focused on information that is genuinely useful. The FCA proposes to add to its non-Handbook guidance to clarify that: firms should focus on useful, reasonably accessible information;

firms are not expected to collect data that does not meaningfully help;

firms do not need to gather more data where existing sources suffice;

monitoring should focus on themes and trends at target market level rather than individual customers;

risk-based tailoring and qualitative/targeted monitoring where appropriate are acceptable; and

industry templates can help standardise information sharing. Monitoring rules (linked to firm's role) The current monitoring rules do not explicitly tailor obligations to the firm's role and activities in the distribution chain. Monitoring rules to be amended to ensure they are focused on the firm's role and activities in the distribution chain. Board/governing body reporting The FCA acknowledges uncertainty about the extent of board reporting that is required in practice. Rule amendments to clarify reporting should be commensurate with the firm's role and activities. Firms would not necessarily need to have a stand-alone Consumer Duty board report; reporting can be integrated into existing governance. Guidance to clarify that depth depends on the extent of retail market business, the firm's role, size and capabilities, and risk of harm, and need not cover obligations that are irrelevant to the firm.

Interaction of the Consumer Duty with other retail investment product governance and disclosure requirements

In Chapter 5 of CP26/23, the FCA considers how the Consumer Duty interacts with other retail investment product rules, including product governance requirements in PROD 3 and disclosure requirements under the Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) regime. It is seeking, through its proposed changes, to clarify its expectations of wholesale firms that distribute their retail investment products through other firms and do not themselves directly interact with retail customers.

Area Current Position Proposed Position Interaction with PROD 3 (retail investment products) Where PROD 3 applies, firms comply with PROD 3 rather than the Consumer Duty's products and services outcome (PRIN 2A.3); however, the FCA does not consider PROD 3 fully addresses the Consumer Duty's price and value outcome (PRIN 2A.4), which requires proactive prevention of foreseeable harm and ensuring fair value. The FCA recognises there are areas of interaction between PROD 3 and the price and value outcome under the Consumer Duty, but it considers the overall framework remains appropriate. However, to limit complexity/duplication, the FCA proposes targeted updates to non-Handbook guidance to help firms understand how the regimes interact. This would include clarifying: the application of the Consumer Duty to wholesale markets, supported by an illustrative example; and

how the Consumer Duty’s price and value outcome interacts with PROD 3, including how firms may rely on existing PROD 3 arrangements to support them in meeting the price and value outcome. The FCA is not currently proposing any rule changes to streamline or disapply elements of PROD 3. Interaction with the CCI disclosure regime N/A To support more consistent application, the FCA proposes to: update its non-Handbook guidance to clarify that, where a firm’s role is limited to the manufacturing of a retail product or service and it complies with applicable disclosure requirements (such as the CCI regime), this will generally be the primary means by which it supports the consumer understanding outcome (although the Consumer Duty requirements remain broader than the disclosure requirements); and

clarify that firms should not assume they are required to take additional or duplicative steps solely because they are subject to both regimes.

Technical corrections and clarifications

As explained in Chapter 6 of CP26/23, the FCA is proposing to make certain technical corrections and clarifications to the drafting of current rules and guidance to reflect the original policy intent. These amendments are categorised under (i) the application of the Consumer Duty; (ii) outdated references; and (iii) minor revisions.

Next steps

CP26/23 closes to responses on 18 September 2026. To help understand the overall scope and impact of the FCA's proposed Consumer Duty rules and guidance amendments, Appendix 1 to CP26/23 contains a short summary document that maps the consultation proposals against current requirements. This is designed to be read in conjunction with the draft Handbook Instrument (in Appendix 2) and proposed updated non-Handbook guidance (in Appendix 3).

The FCA has indicated it would particularly welcome feedback on the following:

Where firms consider the Consumer Duty is currently being applied more widely than intended.

How far the CP26/23 proposals provide clarity and confidence.

Whether the CP26/23 proposals strike the right balance between proportionality and consumer protection.

The FCA expects to publish the policy statement summarising responses, and to make any new rules, in Q1 2027.

The Supervision and Enforcement perspectives

Since the Consumer Duty was introduced, many firms have become used to receiving enquiries from the FCA as to how they are complying with their obligations, but the FCA has not generally provided granular or practical guidance which would give firms assurance that they are firmly within the tramlines of the rules. Of course, the FCA will say that it is not its role to advise firms, but the consequence of outcomes-based regulation is that there will be a range of acceptable ways of operating and scope to explore the interpretation of the rules.

With this consultation on a further shift in scope for important aspects of the Consumer Duty, firms will need to consider whether their programmes put in place just a few years ago now need to be revisited. It is possible that the FCA’s attempts to lighten the burden on some market participants will in fact introduce additional operational change and organisational complexity.

The FCA has sought to use its supervisory tools with firms where it considers that there may be a breach, requiring remediation of the potential breach, and sometimes redress to be paid, through the threat of further action. With the FCA seeking earlier intervention ahead of opening Enforcement investigations, there are opportunities to avoid enforcement, but taking advantage of this approach requires real work and engagement.

For firms that do not get this right, the threat of Enforcement action looms, with the FCA revealing in January 2026 that it was investigating six potential violations of the Consumer Duty, particularly in relation to fair value for consumers.

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