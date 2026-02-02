Consumer Products Corner - Sentiment Shaken Again As CP Companies Face Into Q1 Headwinds

Retail sales climbed in Q4 2025 compared to Q3 2025, driven by growth in sports, leisure, clothing, and specialty retailers, while the home building and furnishings sectors contracted amid soft demand. Consumer sentiment took a significant hit, signaling a sluggish start to Q1 2026, as inflation crept higher and disposable income saw only a modest 0.5% uptick. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty and diminishing consumer confidence pose substantial challenges for consumer companies as the new year begins. Furthermore, the current "low-hire, low-fire" labor market, coupled with sustained core inflation, is anticipated to exert ongoing pressure on consumer purchasing power, resulting in a slower annual growth rate relative to 2024 and 2025.

