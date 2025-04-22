The AdLaw Insights Podcast With Brinsley & Geraint: The DMCC Act And The UK's Consumer Law REVOLUTION

In the most recent episode of our Adlaw Insights podcast, Brinsley Dresden and Geraint Lloyd-Taylor explore the revolutionary new ways consumer law will now be enforced in the UK, and the implications for the advertising sector. The new rules came into effect on 6 April 2025, and will have far reaching implications for any consumer-facing business, doing business in the UK.

