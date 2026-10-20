£10 Million Regeneration Plans Unveiled For Southport Town Hall Gardens

About the Project

New plans have revealed how Southport Town Hall Gardens could be transformed through a £10 million regeneration project, creating a welcoming new space for families, children and the wider community.

The proposals hold particular significance for Southport following the tragic events of July 2024. In the days and weeks that followed, the Town Hall Gardens became an important place for people to gather, leave tributes and show their support for all those affected.

The families of Alice Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Stancombe have since shared their hope that the gardens can become a lasting space that gives something back to the community, recognising the compassion, strength and support shown by the people of Southport.

A Space for the Southport Community

The latest designs have been unveiled as part of the second stage of Sefton Council’s consultation on the future of the Town Hall Gardens on Lord Street.

The proposals aim to transform the area into a vibrant botanical garden and performance space, with a particular focus on making the gardens welcoming, accessible and safe for families, children, residents and visitors.

Four connected areas feature within the current proposals:

The Performance Plaza – a flexible space for performances, events and community activities.

– a flexible space for performances, events and community activities. The Mega Ripples – a water-inspired area reflecting Southport’s history and its connection with the coast.

– a water-inspired area reflecting Southport’s history and its connection with the coast. Celebration Dunes – drawing inspiration from the natural dune landscapes of Birkdale and Ainsdale.

– drawing inspiration from the natural dune landscapes of Birkdale and Ainsdale. The Botanical Garden – introducing additional trees and planting while providing space for nature, relaxation and improved biodiversity.

Together, the plans are intended to provide places to play, spend time with family and friends, enjoy nature and come together for performances and community events.

The designs have been developed following feedback gathered during the first stage of public consultation, with inspiration taken from Southport’s history, coastal landscape and horticultural heritage.

A Lasting Thank You to Southport

The regeneration project reflects the shared wishes of the families of Alice, Bebe and Elsie to recognise the way the Southport community came together and supported those affected by the events of July 2024.

The Town Hall Gardens have long played an important role at the heart of Southport, but their significance grew considerably following the tragedy, when thousands of people gathered there in solidarity, remembrance and support.

The £10 million project is being funded through the UK Government, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Sefton Council. Sefton Council will act as the accountable body for the development, with the project being co-designed through engagement with those directly affected, local communities, businesses and cultural partners.

Bond Turner Welcomes the Proposals

Bond Turner represents the three bereaved families as part of the Southport Inquiry and continues to support them throughout the Inquiry process.

We welcome and support the plans for the Town Hall Gardens and the families’ wish to create a positive and lasting space for Southport.

The proposals offer an opportunity to honour the memories of Alice, Bebe and Elsie while recognising the extraordinary strength, kindness and togetherness shown by the community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Consultation on the Plans

Sefton Council invited residents, businesses and visitors to share their views on the proposals before the plans progressed towards a detailed planning application.

The consultation closed on Monday 5 October 2026, and the feedback received will be considered by the design team as the proposals are developed further.

The Southport Town Hall Gardens consultation has now closed, but you can still view the proposals here.