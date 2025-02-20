How Will Innovation Support The Growth Of Circular Construction?

Circular construction is the practice of reusing and reappropriating buildings and building materials to ensure they are reused, adapted and rebuilt for as long as possible. Doing this reduces waste, overreliance on certain resources and emissions.

This is only the start. Once circular construction has been more widely adopted, it will be more than just the reuse and recycling of buildings and materials, it will ensure every new development employs genuine foresight. Will the design guarantee long and sustainable use? Could the building be easily adapted for different needs in the future? Could the building materials used in the construction be reused elsewhere if/when the building has been demolished? Are these materials naturally produced and easily recyclable so that we don't exhaust crucial natural resources or negatively impact the environment?

As such, circular construction offers a range of benefits. Most importantly it will help the building industry move from one that has one of the most significant impacts on the environment to once that actively contributes driving a more sustainable future. It is hoped circular construction will overwrite the construction sector's long-standing 'take, make, dispose' system, a system that currently produces roughly a third of the UK's waste and almost 50% the world's waste worldwide.

Admittedly, this is not revolutionary.

Many of the guiding principles have grown out of the construction sector's prior efforts to make the built environment more sustainable. Circular construction simply seeks to make these ideas an industry standard rather than an ambition. If this is to become the industry standard, it will need to be driven by innovation. Materials and practices must be made as accessible and cost-effective as possible to ensure the largest possible take up.

THE LATEST INNOVATION TRENDS IN CIRCULAR CONSTRUCTION

For large development projects, the leading trends in circular construction include:

Popularising and promoting the circular economy

This will be key to the transition from linear to circular construction by making the reuse and recycling of materials at the end of a building's life second a given.

Serial and modular building

Using prefabricated elements or modules manufactured in a factory and then assembled on-site is not only more sustainable but also more efficient than traditional building methods.

Material passports

Keeping detailed digital records of the materials used in a project will make it easier for ensuring materials are reused in the future.

'Waste-to-resource'

New ways are being sought to turn construction waste into either new materials or energy.

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND CIRCULAR INNOVATION

As an attorney who specialises in digital innovation, with a technical background in engineering and materials, I am particularly interested in seeing the increasing influence digital technologies are having on circular construction. The tangible effects of the adoption of circular construction will be increased resource efficiency, increased recycling and a reduction in waste and emissions. Construction is no different to any other sector in that data can give decision makers what they need to make more informed decisions on a building's design, build, performance and demolition. Here are some examples of the improvements digital technology could help builders make:

Cloud computing and collaborative platforms

The success of circular construction depends on collaboration and the Cloud and other collaborative platforms make it easier for architects, contractors, engineers and clients to collaborate on a project. It gives everyone involved instant access to documents, drawings, and data. It also provides a more practical way for stakeholders to review progress and productivity.

Digital twin technology

A digital twin is a virtual but accurate representation of a physical building. They can be used to monitor a building's 'behaviour', everything from its energy consumption and occupancy to its structural health. It enables stakeholders to make decisions on how to tackle the building's behaviour to minimise its waste, energy consumption and emissions maximise its sustainability.

Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is collaborative process for generating and managing building data that enables stakeholders to visualise the entire lifecycle of a project, from design to demolition. If circular principles can be added into BIM models, more informed decisions on production options, materials, energy consumption and waste can be made and the building and its parts can be geared up for reuse.

3D printing

3D printing means contractors can print the components they need for the build onsite. This is not only efficient, it also promotes the use of locally sourced materials and reduces the emissions transporting these components would generate.

Internet of things (IoT)

In a construction setting, IoT sees sensors and devices embedded into buildings to monitor and measure factors like energy consumption, temperature, humidity, and occupancy. This allows those managing the property to fine tune the performance of the building in terms of resources, waste and maintenance.

Blockchain

Blockchain technology improves transparency and traceability. When it comes to circular construction, blockchain can be used to verify the building materials' history and provenance and ensure stakeholders are contractually bound to dispose of materials responsibly when the building is decommissioned or repurposed.

Energy management

Smart meters and sensors provide real-time data solutions that will assist in optimising energy use and promoting the integration of more renewable energy sources.

Augmented reality

Augmented Reality (AR) is revolutionising the design process. It helps architects visualise how more sustainable design elements will look in reality and makes it easier to transfer that vision to the project's stakeholders.

Robotics

Robotics can play a huge role when it comes to demolishing a building and salvaging its materials for reuse. Not only can robotic technologies make the practical process of disassembling a building easier, it can also help reduce hazardous waste and catalogue any salvaged materials so they can be used in a future project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.