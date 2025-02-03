Bridging The Gap: Family-Friendly Policies To Attract Women Into Construction

The construction sector has long been regarded as one of the most male-dominated sectors in the UK. In 2024, women accounted for approximately 15% of construction workers, with even fewer in on-site and leadership roles. The gender disparity within construction is arguably driven by a number of factors including workplace structures and policies, rather than a lack of talent. While increasing the number of women in the sector is crucial, it's equally important to refrain from achieving this through negative representations of men.

The Importance of Family-Friendly Policies

Family-friendly policies are one of the most powerful tools to attract and retain women in construction, particularly working mothers who may face obstacles in advancing their careers. As in many other sectors, women are often perceived primarily responsible for caregiving responsibilities, balancing the demands of their careers with raising children or caring for elderly relatives. Without flexible working arrangements, adequate parental leave or suitable family-friendly policies, women may be likely to either leave the sector or be discouraged from entering it altogether.

By implementing family-friendly policies, construction businesses will not only attract talented women into the field, but also retain them. These policies may include flexible working hours, enhanced maternity and paternity leave, enhanced parental leave and career support for parents returning to work after a break. These key polices assist in breaking down the structural barriers that limit women's participation in the construction sector, where the demands of the workplace are sometimes perceived as incompatible with family life.

Employers offering family-friendly policies experience higher worker satisfaction, increased productivity, and greater loyalty. Women who feel supported by their employers are more likely to remain employed and advance in their careers.

Adapting Policies to Attract Women in Construction

To attract women to the construction sector, construction businesses should adapt their policies to address the barriers that many women face. Key strategies worth implementing include:-

1. Flexible Work Hours and Remote Working

While many individuals perceive the construction sector as inherently hands-on, many roles within the industry including project planning, design and business management can be performed remotely or within the parameters of flexible hours. Offering workers, whose roles allow it, the ability to work remotely or adjust their working hours to accommodate family requirements can provide significant support to working mothers. Flexible hours enable workers to balance family commitments while fulfilling their professional duties.

2. Family Leave Policies

Maternity leave remains one of the key factors influencing women's decisions to remain in or leave their roles. Many women in construction face inadequate leave policies, making it difficult to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities. Offering paid maternity leave that meets or exceeds statutory requirements, as well as enhanced paternity leave, promotes a gender-neutral balanced approach to personal responsibilities and reduces the burden on working mothers.

In addition, offering parental leave that can be split or taken intermittently ensures that women are not forced to choose between their career and family. Greater flexibility in how leave is taken allows parents to take the time they need, without feeling like they are sacrificing one responsibility for the other.

3. Mentorship and Career Development Programs for Women

Family-friendly policies should also go beyond flexible hours and leave benefits. To empower women in construction, businesses should also provide career development opportunities. This includes mentorship programs where senior female professionals can mentor juniors entering the sector, alongside tailored leadership programs to encourage the development of essential leadership skills to advance their careers.

Support can be offered through career discussions, skills development workshops, and leadership training designed to address the challenges women face in the male-dominated sector. This ensures that working mothers are not left behind in their careers as a result of family commitments.

Conclusion

In construction, where retaining experienced workers is just as critical as attracting new talent, family-friendly policies should form a key part of business strategy when it comes to retention and recruitment. Family-friendly policies are no longer just a "nice-to-have", they are essential for attracting and retaining the women who represent a vast proportion of the talent pool. Companies that implement family-friendly practices will not only enhance retention and productivity of workers but also establish themselves as employers of choice.

By offering flexible working hours, generous parental leave, and career development opportunities, construction businesses can reduce gender disparity and foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce. In doing so, they will help shape a more sustainable and equitable sector that benefits workers, families, and communities.

