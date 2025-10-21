ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Code≠Law: The Race To Regulate

United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Kwok Tang and Veronica Roberts
From the fairness and transparency of algorithmic decision-making to balancing necessary online protections with fiercely held individual freedoms, technology has become central to our most salient political and ethical debates.

The response has been a flurry of government and regulatory activity around the world, with no consensus on the best or most proportionate approach. Our Code≠Law series cuts through the noise to provide insight on the most challenging and divisive topics in the drive to regulate technology, so you can stay informed and protect your business.

Kwok Tang
Veronica Roberts
