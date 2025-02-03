Kier Starmer's New Years Comments On The Voluntary Sector

The Prime Minister has affirmed that the government maintaining a partnership with the voluntary sector is 'critical' to achieving Labour's missions, in a letter to the National Council for Voluntary Organisations ('NCVO').

Sir Kier Starmer wrote that he was 'greatly encouraged' by the responses to the Civil Society Covenant consultation, stating that the government would act swiftly on next steps following the consultation's close at the end of 2024. These comments affirm the Prime Minister's calls to the voluntary sector to work with the Labour Party to deliver its plans for a "decade of national renewal". In addition, the letter referenced the discussions that took place in October regarding plans to create a Civil Society Covenant, expected to arrive this spring, with the hopes that it will 'harness the full potential of this partnership'.

He further mentioned that in October Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a new social investment vehicle to tackle complex social challenges, with its development to be led by the Treasury, with further details forthcoming this spring.

The letter also affirmed the government's plans for a co-produced National Youth Strategy as announced in November. This strategy comes in at a time when the National Citizen Service, a £1.5 billion programme for young people run by the NCS Trust, will close in the spring. An initial report on the National Youth Strategy is expected to be published in the spring, with the full strategy to follow in the summer.

The Prime Minister's letter further mentioned an investment of £1 billion as announced in December to tackle homelessness; Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is continuing to work with the government's expert group form the homelessness sector and councils.

Sarah Elliot, Chief Executive of NCVO , welcomed the Prime Minister's letter and his recognition of the role of civil society in addressing the complex challenges faced by communities:

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the government through the development of the covenant and ensuring the voices of the sector and the people we support remain central to decision-making through our advocacy and campaigns".

