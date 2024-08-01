The new Labour government, led by Sir Keir Starmer, plans to raise educational standards and promote inclusivity. Key measures include lifting VAT exemptions for private schools, enhancing OFSTED inspections, supporting children's well-being, and improving cooperation on school admissions.

IBB Law, a leading firm in the Thames Valley, West London, and Home Counties, is recognized for its top-ranked teams and individuals. With a strategic location near Heathrow, IBB supports businesses regionally and across the UK. Its Private Client teams assist high-net-worth individuals and families through major life events, offering expert advice on complex emotional and financial matters. IBB holds ISO 9001 and Lexcel accreditations, ensuring rigorous quality standards and carries professional indemnity insurance for clients' peace of mind.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It was only last month that I was analysing the manifestoes of the main political parties, in advance of the General Election. Within a few weeks of new Labour government, the King's Speech reveals the policy intentions of Sir Keir Starmer.

What did the Labour Party promise on Education?

The manifest of the Labour Party was, arguably, less specific on the issue of special educational needs provision, compared to the other main political parties. The Labour Party promised to take a communitywide approach, to improve inclusivity and expertise in mainstream schools, as well as ensuring special schools were able to meet the needs of our children with the most complex needs.

They also promised to make sure that admissions decisions made by schools accounted for the needs of their communities. It was stated that all schools would be required to cooperate with their local authority on school admissions, special educational and disability inclusion, as well as place planning.

The most talked about issue prior to the General Election, on education, was the commitment by the Labour Party to end the VAT exemption and business rate relief for private schools. It was pledged that the money generated by removing this VAT exemption would be ploughed into the state school system.

The Labour Party similarly pledged to enhance the OFSTED inspection regime by introducing a new report system, rather than retaining the existing single headline grading for schools, which has been much criticised.

On the issue of child well-being, the Labour Party promised to provide access to specialist mental health practitioners in each school.

What is in the King's Speech?

In the King's Speech there was a broad announcement that the Labour government would seek to raise educational standards and break down barriers to opportunity. There is a pledge "to get people back into employment following the impact of the pandemic. A Bill will be introduced to raise standards in education and promote children's well-being. Measures will be brought forward to remove the exemption from value added tax for private school fees, which will enable the funding of six and a half thousand new teachers."

The Government has been quick to act on its much discussed approach to vat on the school fees of independent schools. On the 29 July 2024, HM Treasury issued a consultation note on the subject, pronouncing that the vat exemption would be lifted from 1 January 2025. Furthermore, the change would catch all advanced payment of independent school fees, from 29 July 2024.

It will be interesting to watch the impact of this change. We may see some parents transfer their children to the state sector. Others may decide to absorb the increase in fees but become more demanding of their child's school, to ensure they are achieving value for money. Some Independent schools may seek to absorb some of the costs themselves, to retain parents, but having to reduce their curriculum offering as a compromise.

Remaining with independent schools, there will be changes to the regulation and inspection of independent schools, which will including giving OFSTED stronger powers to investigate the offence of operating an unregistered independent school.

There is a promise to bring multi-academy trusts into the inspection system, to make the system fairer and more transparent. It is stated that this will enable direct intervention when schools and trusts are not performing to the highest standards.

The Government states that it "will raise standards in schools and improve children's well-being, with free breakfast clubs in every primary school". This is designed to ensure each child is prepared for the school day and can achieve their full potential.

The Children's Wellbeing Bill will "remove barriers to opportunity and raise school standards to ensure the school system is fair for every child, no matter their background." The Government adds that it is committed to children's social care, to ensure all children can thrive in safe and loving homes.

The Government are taking steps to respond to the cost of living crisis as it impacts families. There will be a limit to the number of branded items of uniform and PE kits that a school can require of parents. This is to ensure that children are not prevented from accessing sport and other school activities.

As trailed in their manifesto, all schools will be required to cooperate with their local authority on school admissions, SEND inclusion, and place planning. Local authorities will have greater powers to help them deliver their functions on school admissions and ensure admissions decisions account for the needs of communities.

These legislature changes are the first of what is likely to be many, as the Government sets about bringing change to education. What is noteworthy in the King's Speech and in related papers, is that so little is written of special educational needs. The cost of meeting special educational needs and disability (SEND) is huge, with local authorities finding it increasingly difficult to meet the cost from their budgets. It will be interesting to see what is said about education and, particularly SEND, in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.