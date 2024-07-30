Charity Commission Updates Guidance On Virtual And Hybrid Meetings

On 19 July, the Charity Commission published updated guidance on virtual and hybrid meetings.

The updated guidance, available here, reflects changes in communication styles following the COVID-19 pandemic and offers recommendations for conducting virtual and hybrid meetings. This is in addition to the existing guidance on types of charity meetings and the procedures for calling and conducting them.

The guidance places emphasis on ensuring that a charity's governing document is up to date and practical. Trustees are urged to review and amend their governing documents if they lack provisions on meetings, provide insufficient details about meetings, or contain rules that are no longer workable.

For online meetings, the guidance advises that governing documents should specify:

Whether all meetings can be virtual or hybrid, or if at least one must be in person annually;

How notice of virtual and hybrid meetings will be given;

Voting procedures for these meetings;

How to adjourn virtual and hybrid meetings.

Additionally, charities are encouraged to have a separate policy addressing how participants can ask questions, join debates, and access shared documents during virtual meetings.

At a minimum, the Charity Commission advises trustees to ensure that all participants can see and hear each other to ensure the validity of the decisions made.

