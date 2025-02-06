ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Bank Of England Invites Applications From Non-banks To Access Repo Facility During Stressed Markets

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
The Bank of England has now opened applications for its Contingent NBFI Repo Facility (CNRF).
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Jonathan Gilmour,Peter Hughes,Cindy Smith
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Bank of England has now opened applications for its Contingent NBFI Repo Facility (CNRF). The facility will enable non-banks such as DB pension schemes, LDI funds and insurers to access cash following an increase in demand for liquidity during times of severe market stress.

The CNRF is intended to address the kind of severe disruption in the UK gilt market that arose during the "LDI crisis" in September 2022, where demand for cash – largely driven by pension schemes' efforts to meet collateral requirements - led to an unprecedented spike in gilt yields and emergency gilt purchases by the Bank. The facility is contingent upon activation by the Bank at its discretion during such market conditions, and cash will be provided under a loan arrangement in exchange for a transfer of UK gilts as collateral. The facility can be accessed directly by eligible non-bank financial institutions, unlike other central bank repo operations which are open only to banks or certain investment firms.

The Market Notice published by the Bank on 28 January includes the contractual documentation as well as operational procedures for applicants. Applicants will usually be required to hold a market value of £2 billion in gilts initially, although this is subject to annual review. They must also meet regulatory prudential requirements where applicable or otherwise provide evidence of financial health equivalent to an investment grade rating. There is an annual fee of £8,000 for participation.

Eligible schemes and funds should consider now whether they wish to complete the onboarding process, so that they can seek to use the facility in the case of future activation. As part of that process, applicants will be required to commission legal opinions covering enforceability of their obligations under the terms and conditions of the facility, the operational procedures and other ancillary documents.

If you are interested in applying to join the CNRF, we would be pleased to discuss the onboarding process and the preparation of suitable legal opinions. Please feel free to speak to any of the team listed below, or your usual Travers Smith contact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Gilmour
Jonathan Gilmour
Photo of Peter Hughes
Peter Hughes
Photo of Joseph Wren
Joseph Wren
Photo of Cindy Smith
Cindy Smith
Person photo placeholder
Anne Tanney
Photo of Jamie Errington
Jamie Errington
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More