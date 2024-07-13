The Alternative Investor – July 2024 Edition

The July edition of The Alternative Investor is out, packed with alternative fund news from the past month and insightful guest features on commodity trends.

Our Regulatory roundup in this month's edition includes:

UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: new labelling regime takes effect from 31 July 2024

U.S. Fifth Circuit vacates the Private Fund Adviser Rule; SEC fines registered investment adviser $100,000 for violating the Marketing Rule; SEC charges investment adviser and its founder with defrauding investors; and CFTC charges unregistered CPO and its owner with fraud and misappropriation.



Click below for the July edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.