ARTICLE
13 July 2024

The Alternative Investor – July 2024 Edition

RQ
RQC Group

Contributor

RQC Group
Explore
The July edition of The Alternative Investor is out, packed with alternative fund news from the past month and insightful guest features on commodity trends.
UK Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The July edition of The Alternative Investor is out, packed with alternative fund news from the past month and insightful guest features on commodity trends.

Our Regulatory roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • UK
    • Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: new labelling regime takes effect from 31 July 2024
  • U.S.
    • Fifth Circuit vacates the Private Fund Adviser Rule;
    • SEC fines registered investment adviser $100,000 for violating the Marketing Rule;
    • SEC charges investment adviser and its founder with defrauding investors; and
    • CFTC charges unregistered CPO and its owner with fraud and misappropriation.

Click below for the July edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
RQC Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More