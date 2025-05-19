EU Parliament Supports Omnibus CBAM Changes

While much of the focus with the Omnibus Directive has been on its amendments to CSRD and CS3D, it's important not to overlook the significant changes Omnibus proposes to make to the CBAM regime.

See the Parliament's press release below. If you have any questions on CBAM or on carbon market developments more generally, please get in touch.

Parliament's Committee on the Environment, Climate Change and Food Safety today endorsed the Commission's proposal, which is a part of the "Omnibus I" simplification package presented on 26 February 2025. MEPs adopted only technical amendments for clarification purposes and support a new de minimis mass threshold of 50 tonnes, which would exempt the vast majority (90%) of importers − mainly small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals − who import only small quantities of CBAM goods. The CBAM's environment goal is maintained, as 99% of total CO2 emissions from imports of iron, steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers would still be covered by the rules. www.europarl.europa.eu/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.