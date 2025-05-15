Cambridge Stays Ahead In The Race To Go Green

New analysis from BNP Paribas Real Estate's Next X data tool has revealed the top ten greenest cities in the UK, and Cambridge leads the way as the UK's most sustainable city.

Next X's Green City Index evaluates locations based on five fundamental themes, including sustainable lifestyle behaviours, local infrastructure, real estate environmental credentials, access to open space and pollution/emissions. Cambridge retained the top position for the second consecutive year, thanks to strong performance across all five sustainability themes.

On a personal level, the well-utilised park-and-rides reduce car traffic and allow me to swap the car for my running shoes for the final leg of my commute. As my available routes through the city take me through cow-filled meadows or expansive parks along the river, it is clear why the city scores well on the "access to open space" metric. With an extensive cycle network and designated cycling lanes, I know I will be sharing the pavements with cycling commuters, a significant contributor to the city's high "sustainable lifestyle behaviours" score.

Both residential and commercial buildings are being developed in the city with environmental initiatives at their core, which include solar panels, heat pumps, green roofs, underground waste/recycling systems, and the use of recycled and sustainable materials.

Against the backdrop of the city's sustainability successes, Cambridge has emerged as a vibrant hub for climate-focused innovation, with its tech companies and university spin-outs leading efforts to combat climate change. We are focusing on tech companies implementing green technologies in our Cambridge Green Growth article series, which can be found here.

With major expansion plans for both residential and commercial properties, it remains to be seen whether the city can retain its title over the coming years.

