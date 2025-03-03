The Impact Of The Closure Of The National Citizen Service On Charities

The National Citizen Service (the 'NCS'), a recipient of over £1.5 billion since its establishment will wind down this spring, with uncertain implications for the charity sector. The winding down of NCS follows the closure of other large charities, such as British Youth Council in March 2024, which became insolvent after 70 years of working with the youth voice sector.

The NCS was founded and funded by the government in 2009 to provide young people with active citizenship opportunities. According to the NCS Trust's website, more than 800,000 16–17-year-olds have taken part in NCS experiences.

The generous funding previously granted to NCS, around £50 million per year, amid an environment of increasing cuts in funding to other youth organisations has previously drawn criticism from other youth charities. Lisa Nandy, Culture Secretary, informed MPs that the UK requires a new youth strategy to reflect the changing 'needs of the moment'.

The government's new National Youth Strategy will include the initial allocation of over £85 million towards increasing the number of youth facilities and the allocation of over £100 million from the next stipend of dormant assets funding towards the delivery of youth outcomes between 2024 and 2028.

The NCS Trust has contacts with 120 grant-funded organisations for its local community experiences, who work with the supply chains of many local youth organisations. We shall provide further updates on the implementation and effect of the government's National Youth Strategy on the wider sector as it develops.

