Trustees play a crucial role in ensuring a charity is run effectively and in the interests of the people or cause it is there to support.

What is a trustee in a charity?

Trustees are the individuals who make decisions on behalf of the charity. They are ultimately responsible for the management and administration of a charity, setting the executive strategy, providing scrutiny and support, and ensuring that the charity and its assets are safeguarded.

They are the "guardians of purpose," putting the needs of both current and future beneficiaries first. They sit at the heart of good governance in a charity.

The latest statistics suggest that there are around 100,000 vacancies for trustees in the UK, and almost half of all charities are currently looking for trustees.

Whilst most of us give money to charity, charities also need us to give of our time, skills, experience, and expertise to fulfil a vital role in the voluntary sector.

Why become a charity trustee?

Becoming a charity trustee can be a rewarding experience. It offers personal growth, professional development, and the chance to make a meaningful impact.

So why should you consider becoming one? Here are just a few reasons:

Making a difference

Trustees have a unique opportunity to play a crucial role in making a positive difference, contributing to society, supporting a cause they are passionate about, and driving meaningful, impactful change.

Personal and professional development

Being a trustee is all about personal and professional development. In return for your time and energy, you develop valuable experience in a wide range of skills, such as governance, strategy, leadership, risk management, financial management, and the list goes on. It offers a unique opportunity to gain and enhance your skills, expertise, and experience.

Enhancing your network

Inevitably, as a trustee, you will work alongside professionals from various backgrounds, including your co-trustees, but also sector leaders, donors, and community partners. These relationships will expand your professional networks and enhance your future opportunities.

Personal fulfilment and wellbeing

Giving back and contributing to social change can undoubtedly bring personal satisfaction. While volunteering is a difficult concept to align in a culture where time is precious, research has shown that giving your time and energy to others is beneficial for your own mental health and well-being. Being a trustee will make life feel more meaningful and give you a sense of purpose.

Improving diversity, equality, and inclusion

Sadly, charities' boards are still woefully underrepresented in wider society. In 2017, research showed that two-thirds of trustees were male, and 92% were white, older, and educated to an above-average level.

And so, you can be part of the solution. You can help diversify a charity's board. A diverse board is a more resilient one. Boards which are more reflective of the communities they serve ultimately have the best chance of fulfilling their purposes and meeting the needs of their beneficiaries.

While accepting that becoming a charity trustee is a significant commitment, it offers a unique opportunity to do more, to give back, to be part of the solution, and to grow personally and professionally.

As Winston Churchill said, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give."

If you are interested in learning more or understanding what the role involves, organisations such as the NCVO or DSC offer resources that can help guide your thinking.

Alternatively, speak to someone you know who is or has been a trustee, regardless of their age, experience, or the size of the charity they volunteered for and ask why they did it and what they got out of it.

Originally published 15 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.