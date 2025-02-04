Risks Non-Profit Organisations Face From Terrorist Financing Schemes – Have Your Say Before 31st January 2025

Share your thoughts on the risks non-profit organisations face from terrorist financing schemes.

On behalf of the Financial Action Task Force, the Charity Commission has launched a consultation with an online survey of the UK's not-for-profit sector, accessed here, on the risks non-profit organisations face from terrorist financing schemes. The survey is only open until 31st January 2025, so there is only a short window for responding.

The aim of the consultation is to gather insights from relevant stakeholders to help understand and identify potential vulnerabilities, trends and threats in respect of the risk of terrorist financing abuse in the voluntary sector and in wider civil society.

Consultation survey

The survey provides an opportunity for non-profit organisations (NPOs) and other stakeholders to contribute and put forward their views and experiences surrounding the matter. The Charity Commission is keen to receive responses from all NPOs regardless of whether or not they are charities, and wherever they operate in the UK.

It is a relatively short survey and they estimate that it will take no more than 10 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and there are no mandatory questions.

Depending on what comes out of the survey, it could mean better guidance and/or a tightening of the rules and legislation. It could also potentially provide an impetus for more positive dialogue with the banking industry.

Highlighted below are some particular points which arise in the survey :

" There are questions that focus on areas relating to operations and/or sending funds overseas, particularly in areas where terrorists/sympathisers operate, but also about processes within the charity to combat risks.

" One particular question focuses on difficulties in regard to available means for the transfer of funds and inability to access regulated banking systems. The Charity Commission has for a while been highlighting concerns over charities operating outside the regulated banking sector, but also (together with CCNI and OSCR) highlighted difficulties for charities in obtaining and retaining bank accounts within that sector.

" Other questions allow for you to put forward your thoughts on how safety measures can be improved and what further support would be useful for the sector. At the end of the survey there is also an opportunity to put forward any further thoughts and/or experiences surrounding the topic, making it a good opportunity to raise any further concerns or ideas for reform.

How to participate

For further details and to participate, please visit the consultation page via the link below:

Understanding the risks non-profit organisations face from terrorist financing schemes - GOV.UK

There is always a risk with an exercise such as this that it could result in a greater burden on the sector with missed opportunities for positive reform, so it would be helpful to have more informed responses from across the sector. We encourage everyone to submit their responses and share their thoughts by the deadline of 31st January 2025. Your input could be crucial in helping to shape future measures.

