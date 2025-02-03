Charity Commission Launches Consultation On Terrorist Financing Risks To Non-profits

The Charity Commission for England and Wales has opened a consultation to explore the risks non-profit organisations (NPOs) face from terrorist financing schemes.

The consultation invites responses from NPOs, including charities and other civil society organisations across the UK, to identify potential vulnerabilities, trends, and threats. Responses will be accepted through an online questionnaire until 31 January 2025.

This effort aligns with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendation 8, which aims to prevent terrorist financing abuse of NPOs. The Charity Commission is reviewing the UK's NPO sector in collaboration with other regulators to inform future engagement, outreach, and potential regulatory updates. This initiative builds upon work carried out in 2016-2017 to safeguard the sector while supporting its vital contributions to society.

